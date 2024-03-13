All new weapons & gadgets in The Finals Season 2

The Finals Season 2 is here and Embark Studios brings a fresh slew of content in the form of new gadgets, specializations, and weapons. Here’s a rundown of everything new in The Finals Season 2.

After a long and grueling Season 1, players finally get to have a breath of fresh air in Season 2 of The Finals. The free-to-play shooter from Embark which blends chaos, destruction, different gadgets, and weapons like no other, is getting brand-new content for fans to delve into.

This includes a new map, weapon, abilities, gadgets for contestants, and of course, a brand-new Battle Pass as well. Season 2’s theme is quite different from the one before as it revolves around CNS, a rogue hacking collective that has taken over the arena in the game.

So, with that said, here’s everything new in The Finals Season 2.

Embark Studios

All new Gadgets in The Finals Season 2

The three new Gadgets in The Finals Season 2 are Anti-Gravity Cube, Data Reshaper, and Gateway.

Anti-Gravity Cube is a new gadget that belongs to the Heavy class, which you can use to manipulate gravity. Once you do that, you can “send debris, cashout stations, and even contestants toward the sky.” It’s a deployable gadget that creates a cylindrical area when activated, and everything in it gets affected by the disoriented gravity.

Data Reshaper is the gadget for the Medium class mains using which you can change the appearance of objects like carriables and deployable objects into something else. This can trick enemies into assuming a Cashout station is safe to steal when in reality, explosives will be camouflaged into harmless decor.

Gateway is a gadget available for Light class players and is a complete game changer. It’s another deployable tool that comes in a pair and when they are both placed and activated, will create a portal through which both players and objects can travel.

Embark Studios

All new Weapons in The Finals Season 2

The new weapons that join the arsenal in The Finals Season 2 are 93R, Famas, and KS-23. 93R is a weapon for the Light class whereas Famas and KS-23 are kept for Medium and Heavy classes, respectively.

At the time of writing, it’s difficult to predict how these weapons shape up the meta, but if they end up being some of the most used weapons in players’ loadouts, we’ll make sure to update our build guides accordingly.

New Specialization for Medium class

The Medium class received extra love in The Finals Season 2 through Dematerializer, a new Specialization.

It’s a tool that will temporarily create holes on physical surfaces through which you’d be able to see or pass through. You can also set it back to how it was in the first place and this can come in really handy during situations like stealing a Cashout or making a hole in the wall to catch enemies off guard.

