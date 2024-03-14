The Finals update 2.0.0 patch notes: Season 2, new 5v5 mode, weapons, maps, more

The Finals patch 2.0.0 finally brings Season 2 for players to delve into and the update includes a bunch of new content including a 5v5 mode, abilities, weapons, maps, and much more.

Season 2 of The Finals was a much-awaited update among fans and with patch 2.0.0, it has finally arrived across all platforms. Some key additions with The Finals patch 2.0.0 are a new casual 5v5 mode, weapons, map, abilities, specializations, and a rogue hacking theme with glitches everywhere and whole a lot of neon.

Like every major update, certain weapons and gadgets have been nerfed while others have been buffed to balance the gameplay. Weapons like the Lewis Gun and XP-54 are nerfed while Throwing Knives and M60 are buffed.

Some gadgets like C4, Dome Shield, and RPG are nerfed whereas Motion Sensor, Sonar Grenade, and Tracking Dart have switched classes. The Finals Season 2 also brings three new gadgets and weapons as well as the SYS$HORIZON map and Dematerializer specialization.

Below are the full The Finals 2.0.0 patch notes from Embark Studios:

New Abilities & Equipment

New Map

Added the standard issue of the new SYS$HORIZON map

New Game Show Event

Added the Retro Invasion 82 event to every map

New Specialization

Dematerializer Enables the user to create temporary holes in the arena construction



New Gadgets

Gateway Throw out two Gateways to create a spatial link between them, enabling quick traversing through the arena

Data Reshaper A “prop-swap” executable that lets players transform objects and deployed equipment from other contestants into canisters or decor

Reverse Gravity Cube A throwable Cube that creates a limited-area gravity field where anything not nailed to the ground will elevate toward the sky



New Weapons

FAMAS – Burst Rifle – Medium

93R – Burst Pistol – Light

KS-23 – Slug Shotgun – Heavy

Balance Changes

Throwables, Explosives & “Nukes” Added diminishing returns on damage from ‘nukes’ i.e. throwable objects that carry C4s, Breach Charges, or mines For each source of explosive damage, including the throwable and starting with the highest, a damage modifier is applied to each instance in the sequence of 60% / 40% / 30% / 20% Gas Canisters now immediately start to steer off their direct trajectory (aka “wobble”) when they have attachments When picking up throwable objects with explosive gadgets attached (i.e. ‘nukes’ and ‘snukes’), said explosives will become un-armed When the player lets go of the carried object, a re-arming timer for the explosives starts The explosions from C4, Breaching Charges, and all mines that detonate while unprimed now deal 20% of their original damage Decreased the health value of Propane Gas Tanks from 250 to 120 Fixed a bug with Fuel Barrels where they sometimes wouldn’t ignite when taking damage, for example from explosions or bullets Dev Comment: Nukes were a hot-button issue in Season 1. The previous tuning made nukes exceed the intended time to kill by a large margin. Since our initial changes weren’t substantial enough to alter this tactic, we’ve added more ways to balance nukes moving forward.

Toxic Gas Added a delay to the application of damage. Damage will now start to tick 0.5s after the player enters the gas cloud Added new functionality that causes damage to ramp up gradually over time, from 30hp/s to 60 hp/s over 2s. Increased damage tick interval from 0.1s per tick to 0.3s per tick Dev Comment: We’ve always intended for Toxic Gas to act as an area denial tool. However, because of its immediate high damage and quick dispersal, it has been too potent. We’ve made changes to make Toxic Gas better fit the original intention.

Gadgets C4 Decreased ammo count from 2 to 1 Decreased cooldown from 45s to 30s Decreased minimum damage at the edge of the explosion from 93 to 75 Defibrillator Added functionality that causes revived players to gradually re-materialize into the level over a period of 3s before fully loading back into the arena Increased charge-up time from 0.6s to 0.8s Increased starting health from a defibrillator revive from 40% to 50% Dome Shield Decreased maximum duration from 20s to 12s Jump Pad Increased cooldown from 25s to 30s Motion Sensor Moved from the Light archetype to the Heavy RPG Fixed an issue that made dispersion almost identical regardless of what state the player was in Increased projectile dispersion in all non-aiming states Reduced projectile dispersion when aiming down sights Increased zoom-in time from 0.2s to 0.4s Increased equip time from 0.45s to 0.5s Increased unequip time from 0.35s to 0.4s Sonar Grenade Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light Tracking dart Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light Decreased dispersion in most movement states by 50% Increased accuracy by decreasing dart dispersion while aiming down sights from 30% to 10% Added force feedback for controllers Vanishing Bomb Increased grace period on teammates from 0.75s to 1.25s Increased total cloaked duration on teammates from 6s to 7.5s Increased total cloaked duration on the user from 5s to 6s

Specializations Recon Senses Removed for assessment Dev Note: we’ve concluded that Recon Senses have been detrimental to the game at large, and have decided to put it out of play for now. The specialization may return in some new form down the line, but only after a major rework. Mesh Shield Increased cooldown on a fully depleted shield from 12s to 15s Increased starting health after full depletion from 200 to 250

Weapons AKM Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 35m to 30m Decreased damage falloff max range from 40m to 37.5m Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55% FCAR Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55% Lewis Gun Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly less accurate over time during sustained firing M11 Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip M60 Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly more accurate over time during sustained firing Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing from the hip Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing while aiming down sights Decreased accuracy slightly by increasing bullet dispersion while standing still when firing while aiming down sights R .357 Increased damage falloff modifier at max range from 33% to 45% Throwing Knives Increased projectile speed from 120m/s to 138m/s XP-54 Decreased accuracy by increasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip in most movement states



Equipment Mastery

Added new levels with rewards to the following equipment items:

Weapons M11 SR-84 V9S XP-54 DAGGER LH1 SH1900 SWORD 93R AKM R.357 CL-40 FCAR MODEL 1887 RIOT SHIELD FAMAS FLAMETHROWER LEWIS GUN M60 SLEDGEHAMMER MGL32 SA1216

Gadgets FRAG GRENADE FLASHBANG GAS GRENADE GOO GRENADE PYRO GRENADE GLITCH GRENADE SONAR GRENADE SMOKE GRENADE VANISHING BOMB BREACH CHARGE STUN GUN TRACKING DART DEFIBRILLATOR EXPLOSIVE MINE PYRO MINE GAS MINE GLITCH TRAP JUMP PAD APS TURRET ZIPLINE BARRICADE C4 DOME SHIELD MOTION SENSOR RPG-7

Specializations GOO GUN HEALING BEAM GUARDIAN TURRET



Gameplay

Added an option for auto-sprint in the gameplay section in settings Dev comment: You can turn on auto-sprint in the settings menu and select the time it takes for your contestant to begin sprinting. THE FINALS has a unique “omnidirectional sprinting system,” which means characters can sprint in all directions instead of the more common forward-only sprint. As such, we’d love to get your feedback on auto-sprint, and what additional settings would help you better customize your sprinting experience!

The preview arc for grenades now shows where they will detonate in their trajectory

Improved an issue where controller players would unintentionally drop carried objects when trying to interact. Now carried objects won’t be dropped when pressing the “Interact and Equip Weapon” button if the weapon is already equipped.

Bugfixes

General

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard would not show the potential score for transfers in progress

Fixed an issue with flamethrower kills sometimes being attributed as self-elimination due to the flamethrower user being eliminated

Fixed dome and mesh shield not blocking projectiles and explosions correctly

Fixed broken interactions on the crane

Fixed an issue that allowed players to steal objectives through floors and walls

Fixed an issue where flashbang effects were not shown for a spectating player

Fixed an issue where explosive objects attached to another object would fall off if the primary object was destroyed. The explosive object attached will now also take appropriate damage in this situation

Fixed an issue where melee swings could damage occluded structures, for example: destroying the outside walls from inside an elevator

Fixed an issue on controllers where you would drop your held item if you pressed the primary weapon button while the primary weapon was equipped

Fixed an issue where minor props like chairs and tables sometimes did not get affected by explosives

Fixed a bug where the Mesh Shield regen would fail to start correctly

Fixed bug where radial damage falloff was incorrectly calculated for carriables and props

Fixed a bug where Oil barrels would not start burning from specific damage events

Animation

Fixed an issue where melee animations would look wrong when affected by status effects

Fixed an issue where dagger animations wouldn’t play correctly

Added new frontend idle animation for squad members equipped with LH1

Fixed the T-pose bug when players would use the sword lunge and swap items at the same time

Fixed a bug for the 1887 Dough Wrangler skin where the left hand would pop up on the screen when shooting while crouching

Fixed a bug that caused floating items to appear when riding ziplines

Fixed a bug where melee swings happening at the end of mantling would skip the animation

Fixed a bug where the character’s arms would clip each other when wielding throwing knives

Fixed bug where ADS-specific weapon handling would play outside of ADS

Gamemodes

Improved spawn selection around active objectives

Fixed issue where players could push opposing teams to spawn unfavorable by not inserting the Cashbox

Fix for case where two squads spawning at the same frame could use the same spawn point

Levels

New & improved algorithm for map selection to ensure you rarely see the same map multiple times in a row — leaving matches will not affect the outcome of the selection

Improved lighting on nighttime Monaco

Reduced wind movement on vegetation in Las Vegas

Fixed issue where multiple level objects were overlapping each other

Fixed issue with some materials in the End of Round Celebration being drawn behind the team logo

Improved debris handling, letting it settle before being removed.

Improved lighting on Seoul Fog and Storm settings

Art

Fixed bug with Glint Tint skin not looking correct

Audio

Added voice lines for reloading

Improved footstep audio for players using pistols

Fixed a bug where objective pings would not play the correct audio

Fixed bug where match commentary would play in the practice range

Added sounds for squadmate down and the last player standing

UI/UX