5 essential tips for The Finals Season 2 Gadgets

The Finals Season 2 is here, and it brings with it a whole host of gadgets and specializations. Here are some inventive tips so you can get the best out of all the new additions.

The Finals Season 2 introduces three new Gadgets to players, all themed around the season’s hacker aesthetic. These battlefield-altering items can change the tide of a fight at any given moment in a particular match, so mastering them will be a huge advantage.

The Anti-Gravity Cube, Gateway, and Data Reshaper for the Heavy, Light, and Medium classes are the new Gadgets in the new Season of the free-to-play shooter. There is also the Dematerializer, which is a specialization for the Medium class that functions like a gadget that will let you slice through well-prepared defenses from the enemy team.

Let’s take a look at how you can use these Gadgets effectively in The Finals Season 2.

Use Gateway to loot or steal vaults

The Gateway is a device that creates portals between two locations and is exceptional for traveling around a map fast. This opens up a lot of avenues to get creative.

Whether you are queuing up for Quick Cash or a Tournament match, you can use the Gateway to pick up Cash Boxes and slip away instantly.

Set the opening of the Gateway in a safe location (this can be up to 210 meters away). Then place the other end right in front of the vault. Once it is secured and the Cash Box pops out, it will fall into the portal and teleport instantly, serving as a perfect assist to deceive the enemy teams.

This should leave you with enough distance to flee with Cash Box to a nearby Cash Out station. The Light class is known as the fastest of the three classes and this method means you will already have a huge head start even before you start using your abilities to get further ahead.

Use the Data Reshaper to repurpose enemy gadgets

Embark Studios

Let’s be honest, it can be annoying when you’re trying to secure the kill on the last member of an enemy team. That goes especially if you’re trying to do it in a minefield of their defenses. Sometimes an APS Turret takes you down just as you get your enemy down to one-shot.

Whenever you are entering a heavily fortified objective, try and ask the Heavy and Light players of your team to distract the enemies while you secretly use the Data Reshaper to reform that APS Turret, or other annoying defenses, into a harmless prop.

This will leave them confused while you and your teammates take them down, clutching out the point by stealing a Cash Out at the very last second.

Use Heavy’s Anti-Gravity Cube to create a ‘lighter’ space

Embark Studios

The Heavy’s Anti-Gravity Cube actually adds an interesting dynamic to the Heavy’s kit. Historically, the class has been great at reshaping objectives, but ultimately, it’s always been a one-way street – straight down. This gadget inverts that by allowing you to move objectives and players back in the opposite direction.

While it can, of course, lift players and the object back up, you can also use it defensively for a little crowd control. When a player is in the Anti-Gravity Cube’s field, they will slow down significantly. This can either buy you a few seconds or suspend an attacking player, allowing you to take out their suspended body.

Allow the Dematerializer to channel your inner Fortnite

If you’ve played Fortnite, especially in a build mode, you’ve likely been in a situation where an enemy breaks your wall, punching a hole in your defenses you weren’t expecting. It’s likely that situation ended up in you getting knocked down too.

The Dematerializer allows you to bring this concept to The Finals and utilize it for your own nefarious ends This gadget allows you to create a hole in the wall, catching enemies off guard. You can then kill one, and rematerialize the wall before they even know what happened.

You could use it that way to secure a cheeky kill. However, you can get really creative too. Simply, use the Dematerializer to create a hole in a surface right above a Cash Out Station, and combine it with a Heavy’s Anti-Gravity Cube to bring the objective right to you.

Embark Studios

Play smart and be creative in The Finals Season 2

The Finals Season 2 takes the game’s existing principles and punches it up a notch. With the new Gadgets and Specializations at your disposal, alongside the existing arsenal, it’s a season that is focused inherently on giving you the tools to be really creative with the game’s destructibility.

For instance, in the new SYS$HORIZON Arena map, several cubes are floating with white borders with no supports between them. You can climb those using items like a Jump Pad or the Light class’s Grappling Hook. Enemies may not be expecting the aerial assault, and high ground is always valuable.

Of course, this will require some maneuvering but if you can pull it off, you’ll profit immensely from using the gadgets introduced this season with a lot of creative thinking.

Always look for situations to exploit, even if that means being patient for a moment to let a situation develop. Then, when the moment is right, dematerialize, create a new hole in the wall, or create an anti-gravity field. This will win you games, and at the end of the day, is that not why you jump into the arena over and over?

