The Reserve loadout in The Finals can be a game-changer at any moment inside the arena. Here’s how you can use the Reserve loadout to your team’s advantage in The Finals, by switching to different weapons and gadgets.

The Finals is a brand-new action-packed FPS experience from Embark Studios where players are tested to the extreme across different game modes. There are three types of builds that players can try, and each comes with a specific set of loadouts.

However, unlike other BR games, there’s a Reserve loadout you can access in between matches to swap a weapon or a couple of gadgets. This can be crucial during clutch moments, which can give your team the edge in the most unexpected ways.

So, here’s a guide on how you can use this Reserve loadout in The Finals.

Embark Studios Changing your Reserve loadout takes a few steps.

How to use Reserve loadout in The Finals & switch weapons

First things first, you cannot use your Reserve Loadout while you’re alive in The Finals. The option to switch your loadout is available only when you are eliminated and waiting to respawn.

While you’re spectating, look for the button prompt on the bottom left of the screen that says “Change Loadout”. By default, this will be the ‘Square’ button on a PlayStation controller, the ‘X’ button on Xbox, and the ‘J’ button on a PC.

Here are the steps to use your Reserve loadout in The Finals:

Wait for your elimination. Click on the ‘Change Loadout’ button while you’re spectating. The Reserve loadout will show up. Now swap the weapon and/or the gadgets you’ve assigned there. Simply respawn and you’ll have your new loadout.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can use the Reserve loadout in the game. To know more about The Finals builds and other guides, be sure to check our content below:

