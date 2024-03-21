The Finals flamethrower has a surprising counter

The Finals players have discovered an ingenious way to counter Heavy builds running the flamethrower by using a movement gadget.

The flamethrower is a common pick for Heavy players as it can melt enemies at close range. The common method for dealing with players using the weapon is to only engage in fights at longer ranges, fight with their team, or simply run.

However, the community has found a creative new way to combat the flame spitter, by utilizing the movement gadget zipline.

One player showcased the new counter on Reddit and revealed how they managed to outwit a Heavy with ease.

The Finals flamethrower counter

The post, titled “Found flamethrower Heavy weakness,” shows a Medium-class player being chased by a Heavy with a flamethrower. To put some distance between himself and the enemy, the Medium puts down a zipline and attaches themselves to it.

This increases the player’s speed enough to distance themselves from the flames’ range and eliminate the Heavy.

The player repeatedly hops on the zipline, as the Heavy desperately tries to get back into range to burn them down.

The community found the clip informative as a decent way to counter the weapon and also hilarious because of its creativity and cartoonish chase sequence.

“Everything has a counter!” One commenter said with a laughing while crying emoji.

“I play Flamethrower a lot and at the first half of the match, it’s great. I have complete control of the building the cash out is in, but later in the match the players start to learn and then they just walk outside my range and shoot me,” another explained.

Heavy builds also have started using the Goo Gun to help trap players before they can run away from the flames. So, this could also be another way players can outmaneuver enemies using the short-range weapon and ability combination.