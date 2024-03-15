The Finals players mock new Season 2 weapon as a “pea shooter”

The Finals players have finally gotten their hands on some new weapons in Season 2, however, the general consensus around one new gun is that it needs buffs.

The Finals Season 2 has brought with it a plethora of changes to the FPS game. Embark Studios added new maps, gear, and weapons for players to try to take down enemies and earn cash with.

Each class in the game got a new weapon for players to try out. Lights now have the 93R while Mediums and Heavys were given the Famas and KS-23, respectively.

All three guns are unique to The Finals as the 93R and Famas are the first burst weapons in the title and the KS-23 is the first slug shotgun to see play. One new weapon has underwhelmed the player base, however, as it seems to need an immediate buff from the developer.

The Finals 93R needs a buff

In a Reddit post asking for player feedback on the new Light weapon, the 93R, users said that at first, the gun felt satisfying but that initial feeling has fallen away.

“Inconsistent honestly. thought it was beaming the first couple of games but now it feels like a pea shooter,” one player said.

The only other pistol in The Finals is the V9S, a semi-automatic that has a little more stopping power than the newer weapon. The V9S takes about 5 headshots to kill a Medium, while the 93R takes about 4 burst rounds to kill someone in the same class.

That time-to-kill isn’t impressive when stacked against the auto or semi-auto weapons the class can also run. Thanks to the game’s chaotic fights, and the class’s low health, using high-magazine automatic weapons is usually more optimal unless players can hit their shots with a pistol or other single-fire guns.

“Needs buffs already imo. Its damage is terrible compared to most of the other light guns,” another player said of the new weapon.

Embark should be rolling out a balance patch in the coming weeks as players discover what is under or overpowered in the Season 2 content rollout, so the new pistol shouldn’t be in a bad state for long.

