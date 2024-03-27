The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes: Easter event, Famas & KS23 buff, FCAR nerf, more

The Finals patch 2.2.0 brings a limited-time Easter event to the game in the form of Bunny Bash and also buffs certain weapons introduced in Season 2. Here’s everything included in The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes.

Easter is right around the corner and Embark brings the Bunny Bash event for a limited time in The Finals to celebrate. It includes a bunch of easter eggs in the new SYS$HORIZON map. During this Easter event, you can turn in contracts to earn prizes while chasing victory in a Power Shift mode makeover.

Weapons introduced with The Finals Season 2 like 93R, Famas, and KS23 have been buffed. On the other end, the popular rifle FCAR has been slightly nerfed. Gadgets like Glitch Grenade and Glitch Trap will now have a reduced effect from 10 seconds to 5 seconds.

Daily Quests will earn you more XP during Bunny Bash, from 500 to 1000, while Unranked Tournament has been removed temporarily to make way for this limited-time Easter event.

The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass has also been slightly updated where early levels will cost 6000 XP each instead of 9000 whereas the later levels will cost 12000 XP instead of 9000.

Below you can find everything in The Finals patch 2.2.0 from Embark Studios:

Balancing

KS23 Increased fire rate from 55 RPM to 73 RPM Decreased player damage from 120 to 100 Increased environmental damage from 600 to 700 Decreased pump-action animation delay from 0.2s to 0s Increased pump-action animation duration from 0.6s to 0.7s Increased damage fall-off start range from 15m to 18m Decreased damage fall-off end range from 50m to 23m Increased the damage fall-off multiplier at max range from 0.4 to 0.6, meaning it does more damage at range Increased the projectile speed from 200m/s to 300m/s, meaning players need to lead targets less now Decreased bullet dispersion when firing from the hip while crouching, standing, and running, making the weapon more accurate and reliable

FCAR Adjusted recoil pattern to make the weapon slightly less easy to control Decreased the damage fall-off multiplier at max range from 0.67 to 0.5, meaning it does less damage at long-range

FAMAS Adjusted recoil pattern to make the weapon slightly easier to control

93R Increased fire rate from 240 RPM to 260 RPM

Glitch Trap Reduced the duration of glitch effect from 10s to 5s

Glitch Grenade Reduce the duration of glitch effect from 10s to 5s



Changes and Bug Fixes

Daily Quests

Daily quests will reward an increase in XP from 500 to 1000

VFX

Made the dematerializer highlight more visible

Fixed several instances of VFX not being shown in spectator view

UI

Removed the “being revived” bar from spectator when being revived with defibs

Updated the gamemode UI for Power Shift

Push to talk icon is now more responsive in HUD when activated

Corrected the clip-size info on KS-23

Added rank icon next to name tag in frontend and the intro sequence in Ranked Tournaments

Fixed an issue where the manage contracts button could become disabled

Tutorial videos on weapons, gadgets and specializations will now autoplay in menus

Fixed an issue on gamepad preventing players from scrolling the contracts list in end-of-round summary

Made rank icons in the scoreboard larger and stopped them from fading

Fixed an issue where the glitch effect was present during the team respawn camera if the last person to be eliminated was glitched

Fixed an issue where the cashbox icon could start out invisible

Maps

Las Vegas Fixed the blurry THE FINALS branding decal Collision fix on the entrance of Argon casino

Practice Range Updated the Season 1 leaderboard trophy

SYS$HORIZON Fixed an issue where players were able to shoot through a wall at the entrance of the museum Fix for flickering lights and reflection issues Fixed an issue where players could hide inside geometry above the Work Space building

Seoul Destruction balancing. Fixed an issue where players could spawn separately from their team

Skyway Stadium Tweaked spawns to reduce spawn camping from the Office building in Final Round.



Gamemode

Cashout Available in the quickplay menu Available in private matches

Power Shift Flash the platform lights between the team colors when both teams are on the platform Fixed an issue where statues could bounce around more than intended on the platform Reduced the max angle that the platform can sway from 25 degrees to 15 to make it easier to interact with statues and gadgets

Unranked Tournament Removed for now

Bunny Bash Available for a limited time



Gameplay

Ziplines Fixed an issue when jumping and interacting on the same frame led to instant detaching Made so that ziplines can’t be destroyed from the bottom end

Charge and Slam Fixed cases where the slam would trigger instead of the charge when close to the ground

Dome Shield Fixed so that the outline color is correct

Mesh Shield Improved the effect for indicating the shield is about to break

Glitch Grenades Fix to stop them from exploding on friendly shields

Anti-Gravity Cube Added outline and team color

Gateways Fixed an issue that allowed gateways to deploy without enough clearance above them Fixed an issue where there was no distance limit for the gateway gadget

Defib Revives Fixed an issue where abilities could be activated while being defib revived Fixed an issue where players could be stunned and glitched while being defib revived

Canisters Fixed an issue where canisters could be teleported when picked u

Spawning Increase invulnerability for players who just spawned (not revives)



Battle Pass

Updated the total XP required to unlock each level to match our intended design. Early levels will now cost 6k instead of 9k XP. Later levels will cost 12k instead of 9k XP. Levels in the middle will remain the same. This means you might see battle pass levels with strange progress numbers, which self-adjusts after your first game played this update. It also means that some of you may unlock new levels at once after your first match in this update.

Animation