Synduality: New shooter from Bandai Namco – Trailer, gameplay & more

Synduality, a new third-person shooter from Bandai Namco, made its debut at the Sony State of Play in September 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about this interesting sci-fi project, from its dystopian setting to when it could release.

The Sony State of Play in September 2022 was jam-packed with new reveals and trailers. From the announcement of Tekken 8 to a breathtaking God of War Ragranok trailer, it gave players plenty to look forward to.

One of the major game announcements was Synduality, a brand-new IP from Bandai Namco that transports players into a dystopian future where humans are forced to live underground.

Here’s everything we know so far about Synduality, from its fascinating sci-fi setting to its gameplay.

Contents

There is currently no exact release date for Synduality, however, the game’s debut trailer did reveal that it will arrive sometime in 2023.

The devs haven’t given any hints on whereabouts next year Synduality will fall, but since we’ve only just had the first reveal our money would be on Q3/Q4 of next year.

Synduality platforms

Despite being revealed at the Sony State of Play, Syduality will be available on all next-gen platforms, so PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

There is no word yet on any plans to release a version for the PS4 and Xbox One, but given the size and scope the developers are going for, it’s hard to imagine we’ll see Synduality on older hardware.

The relationship between humans and AI will play a major role in the story.

Synduality setting

Syduality takes place on earth in the year 2222, after a poisonous rain known only as The Tears of the New Moon took out the majority of the population. Mutated monsters now roam the world, and humans now live in an underground shelter named Amasia.

While hiding from the horrors on the surface, the survivors discover an artificial intelligence called Magus, with which they must work together to stay alive.

You control a Drifter, who makes their way by heading out into the world and collecting AO crystals, a vital resource in humanity’s bid.

Synduality gameplay

Syduality is a third-person shooter that puts players in control of powerful mechanical suits named Cradles Coffins, armed with devasting weapons to help you tear through the mutated creatures that inhabit the planet.

You will be able to fully customize your armor both in terms of its look, and the weapons it carries to suit your personal playstyle.

Syduality will also feature a multiplayer component, which will see Drifters team up to take on missions, or go head-to-head to fight over precious recourses.

Synduality trailers

There has only been one Syduality trailer released so far, the reveal trailer shown at the September State of Play. You can check that out below.

That was everything we know so far about Synduality. More details are sure to be revealed in the coming months, so make sure to check back here for the latest updates.

