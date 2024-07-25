How many people play Concord? PlayStation hero shooter dead on arrival?

PlayStation’s foray into the hero shooter genre looks to be in trouble ahead of release. This guide will break down how many people play Concord.

Concord is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23, 2024. Our time with the hero shooter’s early access beta turned us from doomers to believers but it hasn’t grabbed the attention of players like developer Firewalk Studios had likely hoped.

Initial trailers were slammed with dislikes which certainly didn’t help out of the gate. The player counts of the recent open beta indicate that the game’s image is still in a bit of disrepair.

So, how many people have played Concord? And what do the numbers say about the long-term health of the game?

Concord PC player count

SteamDB

Concord initially opened itself up to players with a closed beta for those who had pre-ordered the game. We have some concrete numbers for PC thanks to Steam’s detailed tracking. Capping out at only 1,124 concurrent players at its immediate launch, the player count steadily dropped over the course of the closed beta.

To follow this Firewalk Studios made Concord available to everyone in an open beta that didn’t require a pre-order. On Steam, the game managed to narrowly beat out its closed beta with a peak concurrent player count of 2,388.

However, a similar pattern emerged to that of the closed beta. Concord saw a steady decrease in peak player counts over the course of its open beta. When viewed on the charts, you can see a practically straight diagonal trend downward.

Concord PlayStation 5 player count

Data for Concord’s player count on PlayStation 5 is harder to come across. However, TrueTrophies has done some digging and managed to find an interesting disparity between the game’s closed and open betas.

The exact numbers are unclear but the reports are that the Concord Open beta actually had 8.1% fewer players than the closed beta. This is despite the fact that the open beta was free to a much wider set of prospective players.

Firewalk Studios Concord may be hanging on by a thread.

While these numbers don’t necessarily guarantee a poor launch for Concord, they are an indication of a low overall player count.

It is possible that those interested are simply waiting for the full launch of the game. If that’s you and you want to prepare, check out our tier list of the hero shooter’s best Freegunners.