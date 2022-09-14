Tekken 8: Release date, trailers, character roster

Tekken 8 has finally been revealed. It was teased at EVO 2022, but now the next instalment in the fighting game franchise is officially on the way. Here’s everything we know so far, including early news on its character roster.

Tekken 8 will be the latest entry in the long-running fighting game franchise. A teaser trailer from EVO 2022 gave us a quick look at Kazuya Mishima, but nothing else.

Now, after a flashy trailer during the September 13 Sony State of Play event, we got to see a fight between brothers Jin and Kazuya Mishima, showing off what Tekken 8 could look like.

With the anticipation building for the next release in the franchise, here’s everything we know so far about Tekken 8.

Unfortunately, no. While the State of Play trailer gave us a lot more to look at than the EVO teaser, we still haven’t gotten an official release date.

The only thing we know so far from the trailer is that we should “stay tuned” for more updates. It’s more than we got from the EVO trailer considering the Tekken 8 title drop, but not much else was shown on this front.

Tekken 8 character roster

The only two characters we’ve seen so far are Jin and Kazuya Mishima. And, while Devil Jin is a separate character from normal Jin in Tekken 7, there’s no reason to believe that’s the case in Tekken 8 just yet.

While Tekken has a wide roster of long-standing characters that carry over from entry to entry, none of Tekken’s most iconic characters have been shown as of yet other than the Mishima brothers.

Tekken 8 trailers

Our first peek at Tekken 8 was from the teaser trailer at EVO 2022. It was a brief teaser that harkened back to days of old with footage from the very first Tekken game.

Since this is a clip taken from the teaser’s showing at EVO, you can hear the crowd erupt after seeing this new and improved Kazuya that’s a clear step up from his Tekken 7 character model.

We knew a new Tekken was coming, but would it be Tekken 8?

A little over a month after this Tekken teaser, we would get a full trailer for the next Tekken game that confirmed it to be the next big entry in the series.

This trailer is real-time 60 FPS footage, meaning that it isn’t pre-rendered like many game trailers. The final version, however, is subject to change.

We got to see the brothers Mishima duke it out with some very familiar game mechanics in play. Electric attacks and slow motion finishes were shown in the trailer.