New PlayStation hero shooter Concord: Release date, platforms, gameplay details, more

A year on from its reveal, Concord has finally been thrust into the spotlight. PlayStation’s very own live-service hero shooter now has a release date along with some early gameplay to give fans a first taste. Here’s everything you need to know.

First unveiled back in 2023, Concord was highlighted as one of PlayStation Studios’ new efforts in the live-service space. While some of those projects, like The Last of Us Factions, haven’t seen the light of day for various reasons, Concord has remained on track and now, it’s just around the corner.

Initially described as a PVP FPS, we now know for certain Concord is effectively Sony’s answer to the hero shooter genre, pitting characters with unique abilities and loadouts against one another in an endlessly replayable multiplayer setting.

Following a deep dive during the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play event, we now know a great deal about the upcoming release. From its Early Access Beta to the first gameplay details, here’s the full rundown on Concord.

Contents:

Concord is officially set to release on Friday, August 23, 2024.

This release date was locked in as part of the full gameplay reveal during Sony’s May 2024 State of Play broadcast.

Is Concord Free to Play?

While not explicitly confirmed, it appears Concord will not be F2P and will instead be a premium release. As outlined in a May 30 update on the PlayStation Blog, devs are set to share details on “Concord’s editions and launch pre-orders” in the near future.

The very fact the game will have multiple different editions and even be available for pre-order implies there’s a price of admission. However, that’s not to say there won’t still be some stripped-back F2P version made available as well, so we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.

Firewalk Studios Rival crews battle it out each mission to claim their reward in Concord.

Concord platforms

Concord is set to release simultaneously across both PS5 and PC. This marks just the second concurrent launch in Sony’s history following hot on the heels of the mega-popular Helldivers 2 from earlier this year, a launch that went on to shatter Sony’s player count records.

There has been no word of a PS4 release, thus, it’s safe to assume Concorn is a current-gen only title.

Concord Beta

We know for certain Concord is set to receive a Beta, though an exact date hasn’t yet been locked in. Set to arrive at some point “later this Summer,” there’s a chance the Beta could even spill right into the full release in August, though that’s purely conjecture.

It appears those who pre-order Concord will get some degree of early access to the Beta, seemingly with an open period for all prospective players shortly after. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed on how to play Concord early as further details emerge.

Concord trailers

Concord Teaser Trailer

Concord Reveal Cinematic Trailer

Concord Gameplay Trailer

Concord gameplay details

Concord is a 5v5 hero shooter at its core, offering up a range of distinct characters with their own unique abilities. While FPS fundamentals have been paramount to the dev team “from the very beginning” as they strived to “make a tight, well-balanced FPS that feels great to play,” gunskill isn’t the only thing that’ll win you games.

“Aim and thumb skill alone aren’t always enough to come out on top,” devs have teased. With a launch roster consisting of 16 characters, referred to as Freegunners, there’s already a number of game-changing abilities in focus, some may sound rather familiar.

There’s a walling-off ability, much like Mei’s in Overwatch 2, that allows you to block off a line of sight. Meanwhile, another character can generate a ‘bullet-blocking’ dome, much like Winston’s bubble in Overwatch 2. There’s even some explosive traps that Junkrat would certainly be a fan of.

Firewalk Studios Some Freegunners can levitate, others can set traps for rival crews. It’s all a matter of mastering your kit in Concord.

Two groups of Freegunners will do battle across several unique game modes, though the exact nature of how they play out and what the objectives are remain to be seen.

Beyond moment-to-moment gameplay while out in combat, Concord is described as a live-service title that tells its story over time. New cinematics will be released on a weekly basis from launch, as devs give fans new story beats, character development, and the like, at a weekly cadence.

Concord developers

Concord is being developed by Firewalk Studios, a Washington-based dev team under the PlayStation Studios umbrella. Founded in 2018, the team has reportedly expanded to more than 100 full-time staff and is just now gearing up to release its debut project in Concord.

Studio co-founder Ryan Ellis serves as the Game Director for Concord. Ellis is best known for his seven-year tenure at Bungie, having been credited as Destiny 2’s Creative Director, while also working as Technical Art Director for the original Destiny.

Bungie just so happens to be a supporting studio for Concord. While the exact nature of the relationship is unclear, Bungie was acquired by Sony in 2022 for $3.6 billion, in large part, due to its expertise in the live-service space. So there’s every chance Bungie veterans have helped with the model for Concord’s ongoing stream of content.