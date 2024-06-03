Concord roster: All confirmed characters in new PlayStation hero shooter

PlayStation’s entry into the hero shooter genre is just around the corner as Concord steps into focus. From snipers leaping into the air to methodical engineers setting explosive traps, here’s the full rundown on every character confirmed to be playable at launch.

A year on from its initial tease, Concord was finally unveiled in full at Sony’s May 2024 State of Play event. With a lengthy cinematic, a gameplay trailer, and a PlayStation Blog post to go along with it, we now know plenty about the upcoming hero shooter.

From its setting to first details on its Early Access Beta period, there’s plenty to wrap your head around already. So before you get the game in your hands, it’s well worth brushing up on the roster of characters – known in-game as Freerunners – and what they bring to any given matchup.

While just nine characters have been revealed thus far, we know for certain the launch lineup will include 16 unique figures with distinct kits. Below is the full overview of every confirmed Concord character.

Contents:

Full Concord roster: All confirmed Freegunners

Vale

Firewalk Studios

First on display in the Concord gameplay trailer is Vale, a sniper that would make any CoD trickshotter proud. With mobility a key focus, Vale is able to leap into the air and pick her shots from unique angles. Not only that, but we’ve seen her frontflip too, so if you want some added flair on your kills, that’s one way to do it.

Beyond her movement tricks, we know Vale’s sniper packs one hell of a punch too. Each shot from the sniper is capable of piercing its target, possibly leading to collaterals as she racks up multiple kills with one tap of the trigger.

Last but not least, Vale can also throw out explosive tripmines. Once deployed, a beam of light emits from the device. Should an enemy step into said beam of light, it all goes boom.

Lennox

Firewalk Studios

Lennox certainly made an impression in Concord’s cinematic debut, and his impact can be seen in the gameplay trailer too. As a gunslinger at heart, Lennox seems best suited to his trusty revolvers, two fast-firing pistols he can swap between at will. Swapping not only lets him continue firing, but can help avoid pesky reload time in the heat of combat.

Also part of Lennox’s arsenal are throwing knives, seemingly capable of knocking foes out of action in one hit. This character also drops into battle with some form of self-healing equipment, a way to instantly start regenerating health.

Lastly, while seemingly a grounded character, Lennox has at least one unique movement quirk in that he can swiftly backstep. Upon halting his forward movement, the character can leap backward to avoid incoming AoE damage in an instant.

Haymar

Firewalk Studios

Gliding into her next gunfight is Haymar, a character with some of the most unique movement in Concord, at least that we know about today. Able to propel herself into the air, Haymar can then slowly glide through the sky, purveying any given team fight from above.

While making herself an obvious target in the sky, with no protective cover, Haymar is able to swiftly cover distance with a dash ability, handy to avoid incoming fire or simply flank the opposition.

In gaining a vantage point from above, Haymar can blast explosive damage down below with her crossbow along with her fireball ability, coating an area in flames for a few seconds.

Rounding out her kit, Haymar can temporarily blind enemies with a quick flash, leaving their screen white as the rest of your team cleans them up for an easy kill.

Star Child

Firewalk Studios

He’s big and blue, Star Child has a bone to pick with you. The brawler of the bunch, this hulking figure towers over the rest of the roster and thrives on close-range combat, dealing damage with his fists where possible.

Sprinting can help Star Child cover large distances, and the camera even pops back to a third-person view to give a better look at your surroundings. At the end of the charge, he lets forth a punishing melee attack, knocking enemies back.

While his trusty weapon shoots out projectiles of some sort, it also has a spike attached underneath, serving as a form of bayonet for lethal melee strikes when enemies get too close.

In terms of movement, Star Child is able to leap into the sky and you guessed it, slam back down to the ground with yet another devastating melee. Last but not least, he’s also able to harden his skin in order to resist incoming bullet fire.

1-Off

Firewalk Studios

A charming oversized robot, 1-Off is simply one of a kind. Dropping into battle with a vacuum-style weapon, 1-Off is able to displace enemies on the battlefield, pulling them in close for some real damage.

If enemies get close enough, it’s at their own peril as 1-Off can stomp the ground and debilitate those in a nearby vicinity. This character can also drop a mini vortex device on the ground, seemingly trapping enemies in place if they happen to step over it.

If unable to close the distance, 1-Off does have an explosive canister he can throw to not only deal damage but further offset enemies from their positions.

While not yet detailed in full, we do also know the names of a handful of other Freegunners among the first 16. Emari, Jabali, Kyps, and Teo, are all characters that we’ve heard of by name, though their full list of abilities haven’t yet been revealed.

We’ll be sure to keep you up to speed here with all the latest as further characters are revealed in the leadup to Concord’s release.