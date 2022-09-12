How to watch PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Stream date and start time

Sony has finally announced a date for its next PlayStation State of Play, which will stream live on September 13, 2022.

Because Sony has hosted a digital PlayStation event in September for the last couple of years, the expectation was that the trend would continue in 2022.

The publisher certainly has plenty to showcase, with God of War Ragnarok launching in November and the PlayStation VR2 set to launch next year.

Fortunately for fans of the brand, the wait for details about a new digital event is finally at an end.

According to PlayStation‘s official Twitter account, the next games showcase will go live on Tuesday, September 13 at 3:00 PM PT/11:00 PM BST. (Yes, the same day as the upcoming Nintendo Direct.)

The stream will last approximately 20 minutes in length, just enough time for Sony to show off no less than “10 upcoming games.”

In a PlayStation Blog post, the company noted the show will feature updates from its Japanese partners, alongside “a few other surprises” from development teams around the world.

Where to watch PlayStation’s September State of Play stream

As always, Sony will host the event via its official Twitch and YouTube channels. The latter already has streaming links prepared for the English version, the English version with subtitles, and the Japanese stream.

Those who tune in to the event can expect to receive updates on games coming to the PS4, PS5, and PS VR2. At the time of writing, though, there’s no word on what exactly will appear during the showcase.

But the mention of updates from Japanese partners already has some fans hoping that the September State of Play will finally mark an end to the unceasing Silent Hill rumors.