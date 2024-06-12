MultiVersus players worried as concurrents rapidly fall two weeks after launch

MultiVersus started off with more than 100,000 concurrent players, but its rapid fall just two weeks after launch has left players worried.

After an open beta in 2022, MultiVersus was finally released in full glory on May 28, 2024. It features many characters from multiple WB franchises with more to come.

However, the glory period faded soon after the game’s release. Player count has started to fall rapidly much to the concern of players, who have also pointed out several persisting problems in the platform fighting game.

Sharing their takes on the MultiVersus subreddit, many players think in-game monetization is the culprit for the downfall. One called the game’s transactions “predatory,” saying the game is “extremely grindy for very minimal rewards.”

“If they aren’t going to make every base variant fighter free from the start, they only need to give people challenges that involve whichever fighters they make free for that week. 10xp for a win is also a slap in the face,” the player said.

Players have called out MultiVersus’ progression system due to the grind it takes to unlock content.

“They get blinded by thinking they can instantly earn that Fortnite and Genshin money while putting in less than a single fraction of the effort of those games. Multiversus is not good enough to justify the amount time-gated content and insane grind. Enough said,” one player said.

At the time of writing, MultiVersus has 9,274 concurrent players on Steam according to SteamDB. Although this number is decent, it fell off steadily compared to the launch week.

Some players are also unhappy with PvE, with one commenting, “Constantly lagged out trying to coop in the PVE mode. It’s not worth the time investment. It’s a joke they expect anyone to drop actual dollars on this tire fire.”

Although there’s dissatisfaction among a wide pool of players, many still love MultiVersus’ overall gameplay.

“I still love the gameplay. It’s everything in between the matches that’s the problem. I’ll be damned if I pay for anything else in the state the games in,” another player stated.

