The First Descendant: Beta date, trailer, platforms & everything we know

The First Descendant is Nexon’s latest third-person looter shooter, so here’s everything we know about its release from trailers to beta details to the platforms it will be available on.

The newly announced Nexon game, The First Descendant, has brought a new experience that many are already hyped for. It’s all about grabbing guns, destroying the enemy, and looting everything you find, all within a cooperative action RPG.

With the release of the teaser trailer, players now have an indication of the gameplay, the platforms it will be released on, and so much more. Here’s everything we know about The First Descendant.

Nexon The First Descendant looks like a classic looter shooter with a beautiful design.

Currently, there is no official release date for The First Descendant. We will be updating this article as soon as there is a release day announcement.

However, there has been a date announced for the official Beta that players can sign up to take part in.

While it’s not a guarantee that you’ll get in, you can still sign up for the Beta which will begin on October 20, 2022, and will end on October 26, 2022.

PC players can sign up for the Beta on Steam.

The First Descendant teaser trailer

The first look we have of The First Descendent has come in the form of a teaser trailer, which you can watch below:

Gameplay and story

While the announcements haven’t explored gameplay in its full, the description of the game and the look we get from the teaser tells enough about the general experience The First Descendant will provide.

Feeling particularly reminiscent of Outriders, The First Descendant is a third-person looter shooter with a strategic spin. It boasts unique character, challenging bosses, and dynamic action which are all clearly presented in what looks to be a stunning video game.

As for the story, The First Descendant’s Steam page has explained that players are “given a mission to fight against the invaders for the survival of humans and to protect the Ingris continent”. Which hints at an apocalyptic setting, non-human enemies, and a vast amount of exploration within the ‘Ingris continent’.

What platforms can you play The First Descendant on?

The teaser trailer revealed what platforms you’ll be able to enjoy The First Descendant on: Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.

It seems most gamers will be able to experience this game on their chosen console.