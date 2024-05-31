Concord faces slow takeoff for PlayStation as game trailer faces mass dislikes on YouTube

PlayStation’s new hero shooter has received a very negative reception from fans on YouTube as the dislikes pile up on the Concord gameplay trailer.

Sony’s May 2024 State of Play presentation didn’t provide as many new game reveals as some players were hoping for. However, the show did confirm release dates for the Silent Hill 2 remake and God of War Ragnarok PC port, as well as a huge trailer featuring gameplay from the new Astro Bot game.

Concord, the new 5v5, hero-based first-person shooter from Firewalk Studios, was among the announcements. The developers confirmed the release date and that a Beta was planned, but the game itself received a lukewarm reception. Since then, the gameplay trailer has received thousands of dislikes on YouTube.

Concord’s trailer on YouTube has a dislike ratio of 3 to 1, which looks a lot worse when compared to Astro Bot’s trailer, which has received double the views and mass approval from fans.

With a hero system similar to Blizzard’s Overwatch and gunplay comparable to Destiny 2’s Crucible PVP mode, Gamers rally in the comment section, noting that Concord lacks any trait that makes it stand out.

One comment described the game as a parody, saying: “It’s like a parody game of every trope in the modern West Coast game dev sphere. It even has the turquoise blue media backgrounds and the quirky millennial writer quips at the end of the trailer I refuse to believe this is not in fact a parody game.”

The cinematic trailer for Concord leans heavily into the characters bantering with one another, a stark contrast to the gameplay trailer. As another points out, “I was slightly interested until I realized it wasn’t a single-player space RPG like Mass Effect and was instead a multiplayer live service shooter. I’m not sure why they went with a narrative CG trailer start when none of it means anything for this type of game.”

Concord is available for pre-order from June 6, 2024, and will be released on August 23, 2024, on PS5 and PC.