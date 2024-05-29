How to watch May’s PlayStation State of Play

The next PlayStation State of Play will arrive on May 30, 2024, with over 14 titles to showcase. Here’s how you can watch the event.

The month of May has been a PlayStation rumor mill, as many industry figures pointed to PlayStation hosting a digital showcase.

Days before May concludes, PlayStation broke the silence via the announcement of a PlayStation State of Play. The event will take place on May 30, featuring over 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, some of which will launch later this year.

How to watch May 30’s PlayStation State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play will premiere on May 30, 2024, and go live at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET/ 11 PM BST.

The showcase will be a little over 30 minutes and for those interested in watching, it’ll be on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok pages. As mentioned, it’ll provide updates on “14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles” some of which are “PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year.”

PlayStation State of Play 2024 games

No specifics have been announced as to what fans can expect, but many are hopeful for snippets of info from titles such as the eventual Ghost of Tsushima 2 or what The Last of Us developers Naughty Dog are working on.

There’s also the never-ending plea for something Bloodborne-related, especially in light of other PS titles receiving next-gen benefits.

Be sure to monitor this space as we’ll keep you updated on all the reveals and announcements once the event concludes.