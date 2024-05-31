How to play Concord early: PS5 & PC Early Access Beta signup details

Sony’s May 2024 State of Play revealed Concord’s release date and early access beta, so here is everything you need to know about how to sign up and get access to the first playable build.

Yet another Overwatch competitor has come out of the woodworks, and this time it is Sony, with Firewalk Studios revealing Concord, a hero shooter looking to take Blizzard’s crown.

Beyond a cinematic and a brief gameplay trailer, we know the devs have plans for a beta and an early access period has already been mapped out.

So here is everything you need to know about accessing Concord’s early access beta.

How to get early access to Concord’s beta?

To gain early access to Concord, you will need to purchase one of the game’s pre-order editions that will grant you, and four other people, access to the beta.

So if you and some friends want to try out Concord before its full release, one of you just needs to buy a pre-order and five people in total can get access to the beta.

Concord’s pre-orders will start on June 6, 2024, however, a specific start date for the beta has yet to be announced, with PlayStation’s blog simply saying it’s starting in summer.

With a planned August 23, 2024, release date, it’s possible the beta will run through June and July, but we will update you here when we know specific dates.

Sony said over the coming weeks it will release more information about Concord’s pre-order editions, various characters, and game modes players can expect on release.

Concord joins the likes of 2024’s smash hit Helldivers 2 as yet another Sony game that is simultaneously releasing on both PlayStation and PC on launch.