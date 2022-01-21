Resident Evil 4 Remake: Leaks & everything we know so far

A Resident Evil 4 remake seems increasingly likely, but what exactly do we know about Capcom’s plans? Here’s everything we’ve gleaned from the evidence so far.

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most celebrated entries in the Resident Evil series. Not only was it a shot in the arm for an ageing franchise, but it also revolutionized the third-person shooter. There’s a reason it’s been ported to nearly every platform since release. In fact, it’s so celebrated some fans argue it doesn’t need a remake at all.

When played on modern systems Resident Evil 4 holds up rather well, and the argument that a remake is unnecessary and that Capcom should instead turn their attention to Code Veronica or Dino Crisis carries some weight. But if Resident Evil 4 is so popular and commercially successful for the publisher, why wouldn’t they remake it?

With Resident Evil Village sweeping up Game of the Year awards, let’s examine when we’ll be returning to the original spooky village in a Resident Evil 4 remake.

Will Capcom Remake Resident Evil 4?

It seems likely. Remaking Resident Evil 4 will give Capcom license to continue releasing the game on systems for years to come. If the success of the original is anything to go by, that’s exactly what they plan on doing.

Now that the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes are in the rear mirror, Capcom’s remake team will be onto a new project. The remakes of the first three RE games (despite some quibbles regarding Resident Evil 3) were largely successful, critically and commercially. Therefore, there’s likely to be some fiscally minded folks at Capcom rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of remaking Resident Evil 4.

The most recent entry, Resident Evil Village, was a love letter to Resident Evil 4 in many ways. It borrowed from 4 just as heavily as it did from 7. So it’s clear that the game is still in Capcom’s collective mind – and many of those who rushed out to purchase Village as well.

Resident Evil Village also upped the ante over its predecessor where the action was concerned, yet it did so without losing its identity as a horror game. This was a tightrope that Resident Evil 4 also walked successfully before RE 5 and 6 descended into all-out action.

If we’re using the history of the series and its current trajectory as indicators, then a Resident Evil 4 remake seems inevitable.

Evidence for a Resident Evil 4 remake

Capcom hasn’t officially confirmed a Resident Evil 4 remake. However, since the release of Resident Evil 3 in 2020, small nuggets of information have allowed fans to build the case for its existence.

According to trusted regular Resident Evil leaker DuskGolem, the Resident Evil 4 remake has been in development since 2018. DuskGolem is usually correct when it comes to all things Resident Evil, so it’s easy to see why many fans take him at his word.

DuskGolem suggests that Resident Evil 4 will be different from the original and will be set in a “semi-open world.” He also said that the game’s merchant and the chainsaw-wielding enemy will have an expanded role. Resident Evil Village players will recall the Duke referencing his Resident Evil 4 counterpart. Could this end up being more than a bit of fan service?

(1/5) People have been asking me this morning about RE:4 Remake Reddit rumor. I'll tackle this point by point.

1. Of course Capcom is aware of leaks, they do investigations on them, the big hack was a big problem for them partially due to private personal information. It was bad. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 17, 2021

It’s also plausible that the chainsaw Ganado, or Doctor Salvador in the official art, could take on more of a stalker role. This would be an excellent and terrifying way to utilize the character again and make him more akin to Mr. X, Nemesis, and Lady Dimitrescu. A full breakdown of these leaks can be found on Reddit here.

Assets relating to a Resident Evil 4 remake leaked onto the web last year during the infamous Capcom hack. Some of these included images of the village from the start of the game. However, these seem to have been removed after being pounced upon by Capcom. This is understandable as the images were obtained through criminality, but it’s still evidence for the game’s existence.

Capcom is starting to tease a Resident Evil 4 remake

Capcom themselves appear to have acknowledged that the Resident Evil 4 remake cat is out of the bag. Earlier this summer, the official Resident Evil page tweeted the number “4” followed by “Itchy. Tasty.” Long-time fans will recognize this as the final line from the Keepers Diary in RE1, in which a character describes his own mutation from the T-Virus.

The line is legendary amongst fans, but why have Capcom chosen to tweet it now? Could the number 4 at the start be a tease of what’s to come? Many fans are convinced it is due to Capcom’s history of making cryptic teases to future projects online.

The most recent tease appeared during the PlayStation Showcase. It’s a blink and you miss it moment, but during the introduction video (at around the 1.46 mark), a group of soldiers leave an elevator only for a familiar image to be seen on their right (shown above).

The image is the symbol for Las Plagas from Resident Evil 4 and is likely to have been added deliberately by Sony. The question is, is this simply a meaningless nod to the game or a cryptic tease of things to come?

Wesker voice actor allegedly shares RE4 remake art

Voice actor D.C. Douglas, known for playing Albert Wesker in Resident Evil 5, has allegedly shared images of his character in the Resident Evil 4 remake with fans. The image was saved to a screenshot and then shared online by Twitter user @BewareCreepyVAs. The original story was posted by VGC.

The character in the image is clearly a redesigned Albert Wesker and is allegedly taken from the Separate Ways chapter of the remake. In the original Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways stared Ada Wong attempting to steal a sample of the Las Plagas parasite for Wesker. The chapter is likely to return in the remake and the art would suggest that Wesker could play a bigger role.

So not only did dc douglas break NDA on live stream by admitting to being wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the new #re4remake , but he also sent out concept art given to him by @CapcomUSA_ @dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK — Helping Spread Awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021

Another tweet, released later from the same account, claimed to have more evidence of Douglas sharing the art and asking fans to keep it secret. It’s been alleged that Douglas used direct messages on Twitter to share the content. The voice actor who plays Leon has also hinted at his return in the past.

So far, there’s been no comment from Capcom, and Douglas has deleted his Twitter account following allegations of sexual misconduct.

That’s everything we know so far about a potential Resi 4 Remake, but Resident Evil: Village is still expected to receive DLC.