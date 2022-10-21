Will there be a Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake?

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

A Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake still remains a possibility, here’s everything we know from what Capcom has said and more.

For many fans, a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake was expected after the RE3 Remake and before Capcom pulled the trigger on a remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the spin-off is yet to receive the same treatment that the other older RE games have, and is now starting to feel like a lost chapter in the franchise.

To those who played it, Resident Evil: Code Veronica is a fully-fledged RE game and is just as important as the mainline or numbered entries. From a story point of view, Code Veronica marks some pretty significant turning points in the franchise and introduced some new gameplay elements.

Also, despite being a Dreamcast / PS2-era game, the title is considered the final chapter of the saga that started on PS1 before Resident Evil was soft rebooted by Resident Evil 4. While many fans believe it deserves a remake, here’s everything we know about the likelihood of this.

Claire is captured by Umbrella after invading one of their facilities.

What is Resident Evil: Code Veronica?

Released in the year 2000, Code Veronica was a sequel to both RE2 and RE3 set just weeks after the destruction of Racoon City. It caught up with RE2 protagonist Claire Redfield in Europe while she was searching for her brother Chris.

The game was set several years before RE4 and dealt with a lot of the fallout from the original trilogy. Claire is eventually captured by the Umbrella Corporation, who are at war with returning villain Albert Wesker. This then leads to another viral outbreak with zombies, monsters, Tyrants, etc.

Code Veronica was originally planned to be Resident Evil 3, but was later retooled into a canonical spin-off when Capcom ordered another game to be made on PS1 using existing assets from RE2. This would then become the RE3 we know today.

The release of Resident Evil 4 meant that Code Veronica was no longer considered the fourth main entry in the series, and the game became increasingly obscure. The events from RE: CV continued to be referred to in games like RE5 and The Darkside Chronicles, but as the series moved on, the title was left behind.

Code Veronica HD still holds up quite well today on modern systems.

Will there be a Code Veronica remake?

Code Veronica was passed over for the remake treatment in favor of Resident Evil 4. This makes sense, as RE4 is considered a high point of the series, just like RE2.

Some fans may have been disappointed or confused if Capcom had opted to remake RE: CV over RE4, which may explain why the game was ignored. Although, CV arguably is just as valued by the fan base as other Resi games and absolutely essential to the series lore.

In an interview with Noisy Pixel, RE4 remake producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi was asked about this lost chapter in the Resi universe and responded by saying that Capcom is currently focused on the RE4 remake and RE: Village DLC.

He said that while there are currently “no concrete plans to develop Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake,” if “opportunity comes, maybe.”

While this is disappointing for Code Veronica fans, it’s important to point out that after RE4, Capcom is running out of Resident Evil games to remake. Games like RE5, 6, and beyond are likely too recent to warrant a remake – and perhaps not popular enough.

While Capcom could turn its attention to other games in their survival horror back-catalog like Dino Crisis, the developer could have one final roll of the dice by finally greenlighting a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake.

This may all hinge on the success of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Read our preview of that game here to see what we thought of it.

