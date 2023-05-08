Street Fighter 6: Release date, platforms, trailers, everything we know

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 is the next major iteration in the legendary fighting franchise. It features new fighters and pulsating features, and here’s everything we know about the game so far.

After six years, Capcom is finally delivering a brand, spanking new sequel to the series. Street Fighter 6 represents the next logical incarnation of the Japanese company’s beloved fighting fracas, and it’s not too long until it drops for players.

Teasers and announcements have slowly built up hype and excitement. While the return of famous faces such as Ryu and Chun-Li is frankly a given at this point, the reveal of new characters has been exciting. There are new modes and combat mechanics to embrace, and Street Fighter looks to claim the beat ’em up crown in 2023.

Keep reading to see what we know about the upcoming release of the highly anticipated game.

Contents

Capcom Here’s the first look at Street Fighter 6.

The official release date for Street Fighter 6 is on June 2, 2023, information that was publicly shared during The Game Awards 2022.

With the release date now set in stone, pre-orders for the game are live, and we have information on all the exclusive editions and bonuses you can claim. If you pre-order the title, you’ll gain access to Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken.

Street Fighter 6: Platforms

The following platforms will be home to Street Fighter 6: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

So, it’s good to see that last-gen consoles will also be on the receiving end of the release. While we’re not 100% sure about the game’s future on the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, things can always change. So stay tuned for any further updates.

Street Fighter 6: Trailers

Teaser Trailer

Before the extensive announcement that the game is in development, Capcom released a short teaser trailer, confirming the addition of the franchise’s newest challenger.

You can check out the first trailer below.

State of Play Gameplay Trailer

As part of PlayStation’s State of Play 2022 presentation, we were given a bucket load of info surrounding the upcoming release of Capcom’s new fighter.

The splashy art style in the gameplay footage immediately caught the attention, alongside the bombshell revelation that custom character generation should be available for the first time.

Guile Gameplay Trailer

Hot off the heels of the full reveal, Capcom was quick to provide a first look at Guile’s return in Street Fighter 6.

The new footage debuted during Summer Game Fest 2022.

Pre-Order Trailer

During The Game Awards 2022, we saw the pre-order incentives, which also coincided with the official release date for the game.

Confirmed characters in Street Fighter 6

With decades of history, there’s no shortage of fan-favorite figures that could make a return. And in the lead-up to the game, Capcom has confirmed basically the whole roster for the next Street Fighter.

However, don’t be shocked if there are some late additions or further announcements in the coming months

Below is a quick look at every name confirmed thus far:

Ryu

Dee Jay

Manon

Maris

JP

Luke

Jamie

Chun-Li

Guile

Juri

Kimberly

E.Honda

Dhalsim

Blanka

Ken

Zangief

For a more in-depth breakdown of these characters, check out our Street Fighter 6 character roster guide.

As well as the roster of fighters, the game will include some celebrity commentators, with WWE superstar Zelina Vega confirming that her voice will be in the upcoming Street Fighter game.

Vega, who has made a name for herself for cosplaying some iconic gaming characters with her in-ring gear, chose to reveal her involvement with Street Fighter 6 during January’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV event.

For more on upcoming releases, be sure to check out our release pages for the following.

