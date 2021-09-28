Resident Evil 4 VR: release date, trailers, gameplay details

Resident Evil 4 is coming to VR and bringing with it a new first-person perspective. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

In the midst of Resident Evil’s 25th-anniversary celebration, Capcom made a few big announcements. While the spotlight is still very much on Resident Evil Village, an old classic is returning in a brand new way.

Resident Evil 4 – which first released on the Gamecube in 2005 – is making its way to VR.

Contents

Resident Evil 4 VR release date

Oculus took to Twitter to confirm when RE4 VR will release and it’s right around the corner.

Well folks, you’ve been asking for it: Resident Evil 4 is coming to VR on October 21st. @CapcomUSA_ and @Oculus are officially putting Halloween on notice this year. #ResidentEvil4 #RE4VR https://t.co/09O3w7yRaC pic.twitter.com/TBtmmnK6fr — Oculus (@oculus) September 27, 2021

The VR port of Resident Evil 4 will be released on October 21, 2021 – just in time for Halloween!

Advertisement

Resident Evil 4 VR platforms

In a unique collaboration between Capcom, Oculus Studios, and Armature Studio, the new VR port is being designed as an exclusive for the Oculus Quest 2.

This means no other VR headset will have access to the title at launch. Despite launching Resident Evil 7’s VR mode exclusively with PlayStation VR, this new port will not be available on Sony hardware.

New First Person mode

As you would expect from a VR port, the new Resident Evil 4 release comes with a unique addition for the title: First Person mode.

For the first time ever, players will be able to gain a new perspective on the classic horror game. Allowing players to “step inside” for the first time should add a new “richness and depth” to the experience, VP of Content at Facebook Reality Labs Mike Verdu said.

Advertisement

The entire game appears to be playable in this new mode from start to finish. Expect plenty of heart-pounding moments as the terrors of Resident Evil 4 get closer than ever before.

New gameplay from Oculus Gaming Showcase

The relevant section begins at the 21:30 mark below.

Five minutes of brand new gameplay was presented during the Oculus Gaming Showcase. Throughout the demonstration, many new features and major adjustments were on full display.

One of the bigger changes comes to in-game items. Everything from weapons to ammo have been “re-engineered to become physical objects.” Rather than just equipping them, you’ll be able to properly interact with items in a 3D space.

Advertisement

When it comes to movement in the VR port, you’ll have two options. Not only can you walk freely with the Oculus Quest 2, but you’ll also have the ability to teleport as well. Beyond these fundamental changes, enemies have been modified, textures have been enhanced, and audio has been improved for added 3D immersion.

Sign up for access and updates here.