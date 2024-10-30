New Outlast horror movie in the works at Lionsgate

Some good news has arrived just in time for Halloween: Lionsgate, the studio behind the Saw movies, has given the greenlight to a big-screen adaptation of the legendary horror game Outlast.

Red Barrels’ first-person survival horror game first gripped players in 2013, sending them into the twisted world of Mount Massive Asylum, where they navigate terrifying encounters with unhinged patients and uncover horrifying experiments.

Given we’ve seen a wealth of big and small-screen video game adaptations of late – from Fallout and The Last of Us to The Super Mario Bros. and Sonic – there has long been speculation of an Outlast movie adaptation.

However, nothing concrete had materialized… until now. This announcement from Lionsgate is a major moment for horror and gaming fans alike, promising to bring Outlast’s nightmarish intensity to the big screen.

Red Barrels There’s plenty of creepy content to draw from

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, horror movie producer Roy Lee (Death Note, Barbarian, Strange Darling) will be helming the project, while writer J.T. Petty, who is heavily involved in the story for the Outlast games, is set to pen the script.

“Red Barrels has been pushing the limits of horror in games for more than a decade, and expanding the Outlast Universe into film is an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the characters and killers we love,” Petty told the outlet.

Lee added, “When Outlast launched in 2012, it changed the landscape of horror gaming, setting a new standard for immersion in the genre.

“Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise. I’m excited to bring this unique world to life for both new viewers and the series’ dedicated fans.”

The bosses at Red Barrels are just as excited about the new movie, with co-founder and creative director, David Chateauneuf, stating, “As die-hard fans of horror across every medium, at Red Barrels we are great admirers of Roy Lee’s and Lionsgate’s work.

“Horror movies old and new have had an undeniable impact on our franchise over the years, and to now have the opportunity to work on an Outlast film with true horror legends is a dream, or should I say, nightmare, come true.”

