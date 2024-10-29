The best zombie game ever made is half price right now

Naughty Dog’s seminal masterpiece, The Last of Us Part 1, is currently on sale for a fraction of the usual asking price – just in time for spooky season.

The winner of over 200 Game of the Year Awards and Dexerto’s own pick for the best zombie game ever, TLoU Part 1 is a remake of the 2013 original released for PlayStation 3 (feel old yet?), featuring updated gameplay, character models, and lighting effects.

Here’s where can you pick up the reimagined first chapter of Joel and Ellie’s survival story for cheaper than usual.

Article continues after ad

Where can you buy The Last of Us Part 1 for half price?

From now until November 11, The Last of Us Part 1’s Steam version is £26.99 (approx. $34.99) on Fanatical, just shy of half the usual £49.99 price tag. While there are some exceptions, most territories, including the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, are eligible.

It’s worth noting, too, that this deal is for the Steam version only. We checked the PlayStation Store to see if Sony was offering something similar for PlayStation 5 owners but it remains full price as of writing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sony The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of the 2013 original.

Following the death of his daughter after a fungal virus wipes out most of the world’s population and mutates the afflicted into zombie-like creatures, Joel meets Ellie in one of the few safe zones remaining in post-apocalyptic America.

The latter, naturally immune to the virus, embarks on a quest with Joel to reach a hospital for further testing, their journey fraught with danger and emotional turmoil at every turn.

Naughty Dog released a sequel to the series’ inaugural chapter in 2020 and the IP has since been adapted for television. The HBO series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively and was met with critical acclaim. A second season is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

Article continues after ad

Looking for more deals this Halloween? Capcom’s fantastic Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently half-price on PlayStation 5.