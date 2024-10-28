PlayStation 5’s best horror game is half price for Halloween

The price of PlayStation 5’s best horror game has been slashed in half for Halloween, meaning there’s no better time to jump in and experience this critically acclaimed remake.

From now until November 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake (RE4R) is $19.99 on the PlayStation Store, half the usual asking price of $39.99.

Released in 2023, Capcom pulled another blinder with its reimagining of the 2005 original, modernizing the series’ fourth mainline installment for newcomers and veterans alike.

Following the events that unfolded in Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2, Leon S. Kennedy, now a government agent, is tasked with infiltrating a remote Spanish village to find and exfiltrate the US President’s missing daughter.

Article continues after ad

Far beyond a simple ransom, Leon comes face to face with the village’s locals during his mission, who have been forcefully mutated into various grotesqueries by the Los Illuminados cult, worshippers of the Las Plagas parasite.

Lord Saddler is the mastermind behind the Los Illuminados.

Per Metacritic, Resident Evil 4 sits in the top 10 highest-rated PlayStation 5 titles and remains the only horror genre representative, sandwiched between Tetris Effect and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Article continues after ad

For those who do decide to pick up this modern gem and see Leon’s journey through to its end, it’s worth noting that an equally excellent DLC, Separate Ways, is available for $9.99. The add-on sees players take control of Ada Wong in her own campaign that features a standalone story incorporating cut content from the original RE4, reimagined for the remake.

Article continues after ad

As for what’s next for the franchise, Capcom has yet to show its hand, so it remains to be seen if the studio intends to further the series’ chronology with Resident Evil 9, or once more revisit older games to give them a facelift. If the latter proves true, Resident Evil 5 and Code Veronica would be the most likely contenders.

Looking for more deals this Halloween? One of 2024’s best horror games is currently less than $5.