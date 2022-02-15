Clash Royale Chest Cycle: How to get Royal Wild Chests and Overflow Gold Crates

The Clash Royale chest cycle allows you to check your in-game profile’s list of upcoming chests. With the recent addition of the Royal Wild Chests in the Champions update, keeping a regular check on your chest cycle will definitely keep you ahead of the curve. In case you don’t know how to check your Clash Royale chest cycle, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Chests are the primary source of cards and resources in Clash Royale unless you’re willing to purchase cards. However, coming across the highest-rated chests can be an extreme test of your patience, and so it always helps to know which chests you’re going to receive next.

Advertisement

Although the concept might sound a little tricky, thanks to services like RoyaleAPI and Stats Royale, you can easily check out your chest cycle and prepare your resources accordingly in the game. Considering the guaranteed wild cards that you will receive from the Royal Wild Chest, it’ll help you massively in upgrading the cards present in your deck.

Contents

How to check your Clash Royale Chest Cycle

The process to check your current Clash Royale chest cycle is extremely simple and can be completed in a few easy steps. These steps are:

Launch Clash Royale and head over to your profile.

Copy your Player Tag that is listed below your profile name on the Player Profile pop-up .

that is listed below your profile name on the . Once you’re copied your Player Tag, head over to either RoyaleAPI or Stats Royale.

Paste your Player Tag in the respective textbox and click on search.

The search result will provide not only the chest cycle for the respective account but also a detailed statistical listing of their gameplay history.

What’s inside the Royal Wild Chest

The contents of the Royal Wild Chest in Clash Royale depend on your in-game level. Needless to say, the rewards get better as you climb through the various levels of the game. Here’s a chart that will help you in figuring out what rewards you might be looking to claim from your next Royal Wild Chest:

Advertisement

Arena Name Trophies required to unlock Common cards received Rare cards received Epic cards received Legendary cards received Goblin Stadium 0 5 5 – – Bone Pit 300 5 5 – – Barbarian Bowl 600 10 5 – – Pekka’s Playhouse 1000 15 5 2 – Spell Valley 1300 20 10 3 – Builder’s Workshop 1600 25 10 4 – Royal Arena 2000 30 15 5 1 Frozen Peak 2300 35 20 6 1 Jungle Arena 2600 50 25 7 1 Hog Mountain 3000 75 30 8 1 Electro Valley 3400 100 35 9 1 Spooky Town 3800 125 40 10 1 Rascal’s Hideout 4200 150 45 11 1 Serenity Peak 4600 175 50 12 1 Legendary Arena 5000 200 55 15 1

Apart from this chart, there are a couple of other points that you should note about the Royal Wild Chest in Clash Royale:

If you receive a Royal Wild Chest at a lower Arena and wait for your profile to level up before opening it, you will still receive rewards for the Arena at which you received the chest and not the Arena in which you’re opening it .

rewards for the Arena at which you received the chest and . Every Royal Wild Chest you open with a King Level 14 will grant you a guaranteed Champion. You will definitely receive a Champion from the chest if you open it at King Level 14, even if you received it with a lower King Level.

How to get chests in Clash Royale

There are two methods you can use to help get chests in Clash Royale. You can either play patiently and claim free chests after winning matches, or you can choose to purchase them from the in-game shop.

Read More: Best Clash Royale Decks

However, purchasing chests from the shop can be a fairly costly affair, so we would highly recommend that you use the Clash Royale chest cycle checker to know which high-level chests you are going to receive next.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the Clash Royale chest cycle as well as the highly coveted Royal Wild Chest.

Advertisement

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

Roblox promo codes | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Bee Swarm codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Honkai Impact codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Bad Business codes