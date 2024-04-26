All Stellar Blade hairstyles & how to change them

Stellar Blade features different hairstyles that players can customize Eve with, so here’s how you can change them & every hairstyle you can pick from.

Stellar Blade features plenty of unique outfits Eve can switch between, with the likes of the Blue Monsoon bikini and Holiday Bunny Suit being amongst them. However, Shift Up has added another layer of customization by enabling players to change Eve’s hairstyles.

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the default hairstyle, some outfits really shine with different hair colors and styles. So, if you’re looking to change Eve’s hairstyle in Stellar Blade, then we’ve outlined exactly how you can do that in the semi-open world game.

Article continues after ad

How to change hairstyle in Stellar Blade

SHIFT UP Stellar Blade players can change their hairstyle at Gwen Shop.

Before you can change your hairstyle in Stellar Blade, you’ll first need to unlock the Gwen Hair Salon in Xion. You’ll be able to unlock the hair salon by completing The First Customer side quest.

Article continues after ad

This quest is only accessible after you’ve finished chatting with Orcal in the Presence Chamber, and met Kasim along Xion’s main street (leading to the plaza). After talking to Kasim in his shop, he’ll task you with finding the following three items:

Scissors Dryer Straighteners

All three of these items are found in the Wasteland junkyard and are marked on your mini-map. Simply locate these items then head back to Gwen Hair Salon, and speak to Kasim to return his styling equipment.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to change Eve’s hairstyle whenever you enter his shop.

All hairstyles in Stellar Blade



























There are 13 hairstyles in Stellar Blade that you can customize Eve with, so be sure to head over to Gwen Hair Salon and experiment with each style. Gwen can also dye Eve’s hair a variety of different colors, but before you lock in your preferred hairstyle, you’ll need to part with the following resources for every style you choose:

Article continues after ad

x25 Extreme Polymer Material

x50 Advanced Polymer Material

x75 Polymer Material

You can find Extreme Polymer Material, Advanced Polymer Material, and Polymer Material by opening chests and through general exploration. If you have the above items, simply confirm your hairstyle choice and enjoy your newfound look. Of course, if you wish to change your hairstyle back to its original look, then revisit the hair salon any time.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how you can change your hairstyle in Stellar Blade. Be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page for all the latest news and guides.

Stellar Blade model: Who is the face behind EVE | All Stellar Blade outfits so far | Will Stellar Blade have micro-transactions | All Stellar Blade bosses announced so far