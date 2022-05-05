Echoes of Mana characters tier list: Best character-weapon combos in 2022

If you’re looking for an Echoes of Mana tier list to find out the best character-weapon combos to run with, look no further than our guide so you know exactly what to prioritize in May 2022.

The newly-released Echoes of Mana is the latest title to join the renowned Mana series: having already crossed 100,000 downloads within the first week of the game’s release, it is safe to say that fans have taken a liking for the game rather quickly.

Given that the game requires you to train and upgrade your characters, it’s crucial for you to know which characters on the roster are more powerful than others — as this will allow you to invest your resources for the best possible outcomes in Echoes of Mana.

Advertisement

Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out the entire tier list of character-weapon combos in May 2022.

Contents

Echoes of Mana character-weapon combo tier list (May 2022)

We have segregated our character-weapon combo tier list for Echoes of Mana into four separate tiers. Before reading any further, however, it’s important to note that all characters in the game have specific weapons that should be used alongside them to make the most of their potential.

Characters and weapons listed in the A Tier are the ones that you should be looking to train and upgrade as you progress through the game. On the contrary, characters and weapons appearing in the D Tier should be avoided as much as possible.

Advertisement

A Tier: Characters and weapons in this tier are undoubtedly the best ones to use in the current meta.

Characters and weapons in this tier are undoubtedly the best ones to use in the current meta. B Tier: Although not the strongest characters and weapons, they can still be devastating in multiple scenarios to help change the course of a match.

Although not the strongest characters and weapons, they can still be devastating in multiple scenarios to help change the course of a match. C Tier: While these characters and weapons can be overlooked in most situations, they are still capable of doing a decent job in specific scenarios.

While these characters and weapons can be overlooked in most situations, they are still capable of doing a decent job in specific scenarios. D Tier: These characters and weapons should be avoided as much as you can. On top of being quite ineffective in battle, they also waste a notable amount of resources to train and upgrade.

With that out of the way, let’s dive in and check out the best character-weapon combo in Echoes of Mana.

Echoes of Mana tier list – A Tier

Character Weapon Shiloh Dark sword Popoi Fire boomerang Sumo Light sword Riesz Wind polearm Angela Water Staff

Echoes of Mana tier list – B Tier

Character Weapon Ferrik Earth sword Duran Earth sword Serafina Earth bow Ludgar Dark glove Charlotte Light flail Amanda Wind knife Lekius Fire bow Randi Light sword Serafina Water polearm

Echoes of Mana tier list – C Tier

Character Weapon Julius Fire staff Thanatos Dark staff Primm Default weapon Popi Earth bow Dark Lord Dark sword Angela Fire staff

Echoes of Mana tier list – D Tier

Character Weapon Sierra Light knife Riesz Water polearm Niccolo Wind glove Kevin Earth glove Lekius Water bow Hawkeye Default weapon for a Cameo appearance Duran Fire sword Shiloh Light axe Wanderer Earth polearm Sumo Water polearm

How to unlock new characters in Echoes of Mana?

To unlock new characters in Echoes of Mana, you will have to shell out an amount of 3,000 Crystals in order to obtain a guaranteed three-star character. The 3,000 crystals you spend will provide you a total of 10 pulls, out of which one is guaranteed to be a three-star character.

However, given the gacha-mechanics of the Mana series, the number of characters you unlock will eventually depend on how much you are willing to spend.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the Echoes of Mana tier list for May 2022.

Advertisement

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

RAID Shadow Legends tier list | Mobile Legends: Adventure Hero tier list | Clash Royale tier list | Arknights tier list | AFK Arena tier list | Illusion Connect tier list | Murder Mystery 2 Values list | Honkai Impact characters | Geometry Dash Vault codes | Geometry Dash Levels Guide | Blox Fruits codes | Cookie Run Kingdom Characters guide