Clash Royale: How to add and play with friends using the social tab

Adding your friends to your Clash Royale profile allows you to invite them and queue up for multiplayer games together. In case you’re wondering how to add friends to play Clash Royale with them, we’ve got you covered with everything that you need to know.

Since its initial release in 2016, Clash Royale has come a long way with various new features being introduced to the game. Be it the introduction of Magic Items or the release of “2v2” game modes, the developers have managed to keep the game not only relevant but also entertaining and fun to play.

The game also allows you to create custom lobbies to either practice or test out your decks without putting your trophies at stake. As such, it’s safe to say that Clash Royale is an extremely fun game to enjoy with friends, and our guide on adding and inviting your friends to play together will help you out with every tiny obstacle that you might have otherwise faced.

How to add friends in Clash Royale

Adding friends in Clash Royale is a fairly simple task and can be achieved in a few very simple steps. These steps are:

Open the profile of the player whom you want to add as a friend.

Click on the ‘ Add Friend ‘ button visible on their profile.

‘ button visible on their profile. You can find the respective profile under the ‘Social‘ tab as soon as they accept your friend request.

How to invite friends in Clash Royale

Once a player has accepted your in-game friend request, you will then be able to invite them into custom rooms or to your own party to play together. The simplest method to invite a friend to Clash Royale is by going through the Battle tab. Here’s a series of simple steps that will guide you through the entire process:

Click on the ‘ Party! ‘ button in the middle of the Battle tab.

‘ button in the middle of the Battle tab. Select the game mode that you wish to play.

Click on the ‘ Play with Friend ‘ button and invite the respective player.

‘ button and invite the respective player. The invited player will then join the game queue as soon as they accept the invitation.

Is there a limit on friends for every account?

Unfortunately, Clash Royale does have a 100 Clash Friends limit for every account. However, these 100 friends are only those that you have added to your in-game account. In case you ever run out of your 100 friend limit in Clash Royale, you have the option to link other accounts to import your friends from there.

Nevertheless, you should note that even pending friend requests are counted within the pre-determined limit. So, once a player has reached 100 friends in Clash Royale, they won’t even be able to receive any more friend requests.

Which accounts can be linked to Clash Royale?

As of this moment, Clash Royale allows players to connect up to three accounts depending on their choice of device as well as regional settings. These platforms include:

Supercell (Limited to 300 friends)

(Limited to 300 friends) WeChat/QQ (Restricted to selective regions)

(Restricted to selective regions) Game Center (Only for iOS devices)

In any case, you will always have the chance of adding 300 more friends to Clash Royale by simply linking your Supercell account to the game, even if the other alternatives don’t suit your preferences.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to about the social aspects of Clash Royale.

