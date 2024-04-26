MTG Pro Tour Outlaws of Thunder Junction comes to Seattle

MTG’s pro players are gearing up to sling spells at one of the year’s biggest competitive events with a huge cash prize.

Seattle will soon be the setting for some of MTG’s biggest names to shuffle up and play. MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Pro Tour runs from April 26-28 in Seattle, with players competing for $500,000 in prize money.

Additionally, success at the Pro Tour comes with points needed to qualify for Magic’s World Championships. Pro Tour Outlaws of Thunder Junction is all set to be both a huge event in its own right and a stepping stone for true Magic hall of famers

For players who couldn’t make it out to the event, or are more interested in watching pro play than participating, good news. MTG Pro Tour Thunder Junction will be streamed live on Twitch for fans to enjoy.

The Pro Tour broadcast schedule can be found below:

WotC

Friday and Saturday’s events will consist on both days of three rounds of Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft and five rounds of Standard Constructed. Sunday finishes up the Pro Tour with Single-Elimination Standard Constructed for the top 8 placing competitors to crown the tourney champion.

For those interested in checking out decklists for the tournament, Standard Constructed decklists can be found on the Pro Tour Thunder Junction event page as of 2 PM PT on Friday 26 .

With just over 200 pro Magic competitors, Pro Tour Thunder Junction will be one to watch. With this set featuring surprisingly high power levels and a whole host of interesting designs, fans will get to see how the best in the business put these cards to use.