Roblox promo codes: Free clothes and pets (January 2021) - Dexerto

The colorful world of Roblox is home to plenty of cosmetic items that you can kit your character out with. If you wish to get your hands on some free stuff without spending any Robux, then make sure you use these promo codes.

While a lot of Roblox upgrades and special abilities cost Robux, there are a number of promotional items that you can get completely free. Whether you’re looking for a stylish new hat, a pair of frost tipped wings, or a loyal pet, you’ll want to use the game’s promo codes. Not only do these cosmetics make your virtual avatar look the part, but they also can be obtained without spending a thing.

While you’ll gradually acquire various skins for playing in Roblox’s promotional levels, these items can only be acquired by entering specific codes. Fortunately, we’ve outlined all the current promo codes you can use Roblox this month.

How to redeem Roblox promo codes

One way to get free cosmetic items in Roblox is to redeem promo code, and it’s a pretty simple process.

These codes are often given away during the game’s many in-game events and giveaways. From movie-themed items to standard Roblox cosmetics, there are plenty of free cosmetics being added to the game.

Head over to the official Roblox website. Select the Roblox promo code page. Enter any Roblox promo code into the box. Hit enter and it will be redeemed, if valid, in-game.

All Roblox promo codes (January 2021)

Just like most promotional events, Roblox promo codes expire and are only active for a short period of time. To avoid any missed opportunities, it’s best to redeem these codes straight away.

Every Roblox code for January 2021 has been listed below, so grab them all before they expire:

SPIDERCOLA – Redeem code for free Spider Cola Shoulder Pet.

ROSSMANNHAT2020 – Redeem code for a Chilly Winter Wizard Hat.

TWEETROBLOX – Redeem code for a free The Bird Says____ Shoulder Pet.

The next Roblox promo codes are all redeemed via the Island of Move game, so make sure you give this animation-themed level a go in order to claim some free prizes:

VictoryLap – Redeem code for free Cardio Cans.

StrikeAPose – Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat.

DIY – Redeem code for a free Kinetic Staff.

GetMoving – Redeem code for free Speedy Shades.

SettingTheStage – Redeem code for a free Build it Backpack.

WorldAlive – Redeem code for a free Crystalline Companion.

So, there you have it, all Roblox promo codes for January 2021. Make sure you come back here next month to see all the new free cosmetic goodies you can grab.