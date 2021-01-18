 Roblox promo codes: Free clothes and pets (January 2021) - Dexerto
Roblox promo codes: Free clothes and pets (January 2021)

Published: 18/Jan/2021 10:40

by James Busby
Roblox promo codes
Roblox Corporation

Roblox

The colorful world of Roblox is home to plenty of cosmetic items that you can kit your character out with. If you wish to get your hands on some free stuff without spending any Robux, then make sure you use these promo codes. 

While a lot of Roblox upgrades and special abilities cost Robux, there are a number of promotional items that you can get completely free. Whether you’re looking for a stylish new hat, a pair of frost tipped wings, or a loyal pet, you’ll want to use the game’s promo codes. Not only do these cosmetics make your virtual avatar look the part, but they also can be obtained without spending a thing. 

While you’ll gradually acquire various skins for playing in Roblox’s promotional levels, these items can only be acquired by entering specific codes. Fortunately, we’ve outlined all the current promo codes you can use Roblox this month. 

How to redeem Roblox promo codes

Roblox official screenshot
Roblox Corporation
Roblox features loads of cosmetics and you can get some of them for free.

One way to get free cosmetic items in Roblox is to redeem promo code, and it’s a pretty simple process. 

These codes are often given away during the game’s many in-game events and giveaways. From movie-themed items to standard Roblox cosmetics, there are plenty of free cosmetics being added to the game. 

  1. Head over to the official Roblox website
  2. Select the Roblox promo code page.
  3. Enter any Roblox promo code into the box.
  4. Hit enter and it will be redeemed, if valid, in-game.

All Roblox promo codes (January 2021)

Roblox Island of Move
Roblox Corporation
The Island of Move is offering loads of free Roblox cosmetics.

Just like most promotional events, Roblox promo codes expire and are only active for a short period of time. To avoid any missed opportunities, it’s best to redeem these codes straight away. 

Every Roblox code for January 2021 has been listed below, so grab them all before they expire:

  • SPIDERCOLA – Redeem code for free Spider Cola Shoulder Pet.
  • ROSSMANNHAT2020 – Redeem code for a Chilly Winter Wizard Hat.
  • TWEETROBLOX – Redeem code for a free The Bird Says____ Shoulder Pet.

The next Roblox promo codes are all redeemed via the Island of Move game, so make sure you give this animation-themed level a go in order to claim some free prizes:

  • VictoryLap – Redeem code for free Cardio Cans.
  • StrikeAPose – Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat.
  • DIY – Redeem code for a free Kinetic Staff.
  • GetMoving – Redeem code for free Speedy Shades.
  • SettingTheStage – Redeem code for a free Build it Backpack.
  • WorldAlive – Redeem code for a free Crystalline Companion. 

So, there you have it, all Roblox promo codes for January 2021. Make sure you come back here next month to see all the new free cosmetic goodies you can grab. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards for Online & Single Player

Published: 18/Jan/2021 10:24 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 10:39

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 FUT Draft Ultimate Team rewards
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

FUT Draft has some of the biggest rewards up for grabs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, including packs, coins, and free tokens to enter. With online and offline rewards differing, this list should help you see how many wins you need to break into the better prizes. 

Contents

The draft mode can be played by Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players in FIFA 21 – if they pay the entrance fee to take part.

This cost is no different depending on if you select single player or multiplayer, as they’re both 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points. The rewards in the online version makes it more competitive, though.

When building a FUT Draft team, as regular players will know, you are given the option of high rated cards in almost every position. First of all, you will pick a formation, a captain, then go spot by spot in the squad until you have a team ready to compete. The best strategy, in terms of chemistry, is to pick a league or nationality to ensure you have as many strong links as possible before those picks run out.

FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards
EA SPORTS

Below, you can see a boat load of known rewards for each placement in FIFA 21 FUT Draft – courtesy of EA SPORTS. This last is up to date as of 2021, meaning just a quick glance at either the Online or Single Player section should reveal what’s up for grabs in the tournament you have decided to enter.

When do you get FUT Draft rewards FIFA 21?

Unlike Squad Battles, FUT Champs, and Division Rivals, there is no set time in the week when FUT Draft rewards are released. In fact, as soon as you’re knocked out of the tournament or win it, the rewards will appear immediately in your Ultimate Team Store page to redeem.

Below, you can see all of the different rewards combinations – last updated in January, 2021.

FIFA 21 FUT Draft Online rewards 

0 Wins

Ultimate Loan Player Pack
2× Gold Pack

Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

Silver Players Pack
2× Gold Pack

3× Gold Pack

Draft Token Pack

2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Silver Pack

1 Win

Premium Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

Silver Pack
Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack

Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack

Premium Silver Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

2 Wins

Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack

3 Wins

3× Premium Gold Pack

2× Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack

Rare Players Pack

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
20,000 Coins

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
20,000 Coins

Gold Players Pack
2× Premium Gold Players Pack

4 Wins

Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack

2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Rare Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
25,000 Coins

Premium Gold Players Pack
Mega Pack

2× Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
30,000 Coins

Gold Pack
2× Mega Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Mega Pack

2× Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Mega Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
25,000 Coins

Premium Gold Players Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Mega Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Mega Pack
Rare Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Rare Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack
45,000 Coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Mega Pack
Jumbo Rare Players Pack

FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards menu

FIFA 21 FUT Draft Single Player rewards

0 Wins

Gold Pack

Draft Token Pack

1 Win

Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

2 Wins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

3× Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Silver Pack

3 Wins

Premium Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack

3× Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

4 Wins

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack

Rare Gold Pack

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack

2× Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack
Draft Token Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Mega Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack

Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Mega Pack

Rare Players Pack

So, there you have it! Those are the packs, coins, and tokens that are available at each stage of FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards placements. Clearly, winning the thing is the best option to secure top rewards, though even two or three wins can be enough to break into some big prizes. Good luck!