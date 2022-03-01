RAID Shadow Legends promo codes (March 2022) – How to get free Silver, XP Boosts & more

Being a typical gacha RPG, RAID Shadow Legends promo codes are extremely helpful in speeding up your progression through the game, and in March 2022, there are quite a few codes available for you to redeem.

Released in 2018 by Plarium Games, RAID Shadow Legends features gacha-style gameplay involving a lot of in-game microtransactions. For this reason, using promo codes is an effective method of progressing through RAID Shadow Legends without indulging in financial transactions.

Ranging from massive XP boosts to free Silver and Champions, these promo codes can provide you with a lot of in-game benefits. Having said that, keep reading for the entire list of currently available promo codes in the game for free rewards in March 2022.

RAID Shadow Legends promo codes (March 2022)

Below is a list of all the currently active promo codes for RAID Shadow Legends. All of these codes have been checked in-game as of March 1, 2022.

With 13 codes currently available, more rewards such as energy refills, XP boost, or Silver might be made available, so make sure to check soon if you’re looking for more:

Code Rewards PCRAID2022 Random free rewards (Only available for new accounts) KRISKMAS21 XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts) RAIDXMAS21 XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts) TGASALE Unlock Fayne – Epic champion, 200,000 Silver, 60 Gems, Epic Skill Tome, 10 Greater Spirit Potion, and 15 Arcane Potions S1MPLE 350,000 Silver, 3-Day XP Boost, 4 Energy Refills, and 20 Magic XP Brews TGA2021 XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts) realhell 500 Energy, 1 Million Silver, 2 Epic Book, and 50 Autobattles SPOOKY13 Random free rewards MURDERGIFT 500,000 Silver, 6 Energy Potions, 3-day XP boost, and 3 Multi Battle gift1 Arena tokens, Energy Refills, and more ESLPRO 3 potions and 3 books (Only available for new accounts) NINJA 500,000 Silver, 3 Multi Battle, 3-day XP boost, and 6 Energy Potions gullible Random free rewards

How to redeem RAID Shadow Legends promo codes

Redeeming these codes is fairly simple to do, but can be quite tricky if you’re not aware of the in-game process. Simply follow these steps:

Launch RAID Shadow Legends and click on the three-lined button on the top right corner of your screen .

on the . Click on the Gift Codes option from the menu that pops up on your screen.

from the menu that pops up on your screen. Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the Enter Code dialog box .

. Click on the Claim button to receive the respective rewards.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards MURDERGIFT – RAID100 – Raid375 – Raid652 – RSL535 – S6L5E3 – QLQYJHO – KH0YTY5 – JXHK21V – E03C5C9 – D7LH79T – 56SLD – 365RAID – 235RAID – 7WPT7KM – 7KITTD7 – 9YXHGHI – 9XX78YU – 90LSLN4 –

What are RAID Shadow Legends promo codes used for?

As you can already see in the chart given above, all the promo codes have a direct impact on your in-game progression.

Be it in-game resources like Gems and Silver or extremely essential tools like XP Boosts and energy refills, these promo codes have a lot to offer for everyone.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about RAID Shadow Legends promo codes for March 2022.

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

