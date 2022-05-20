RAID: Shadow Legends is giving away a new Legendary Champion for free

Plarium recently announced a new Legendary Champion that you can claim for free in RAID Shadow Legends. Here’s everything you need to know about the new champion before they arrive in the game.

Deliana, a Legendary Champion hailing from the High Elves faction is coming to RAID Shadow Legends and you have the opportunity to claim her for free. Apart from that, there’s also a lucrative boost waiting to help new players progress through the PvE mode.

Plarium recently gave away an Epic Champion to all new players as a celebration of RAID Shadow Legends’ third anniversary. However, Talia was only given for free to new players so that they can progress through the game and quickly catch up with existing players.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about the upcoming champion release in the RPG.

How to unlock Deliana in RAID Shadow Legends

Unlocking Deliana is a fairly easy task in RAID Shadow Legends. All you have to do is make sure to log in on seven different days between the span of May 23rd and July 28th.

Unlike Talia, the last free champion released in RAID Shadow Legends who could only be claimed by new players, Deliana can be claimed by all players. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a new player launching the game for the first time or if you are a veteran of the title, you will receive Deliana for free as soon as you log in on the seventh day during the respective span of the event.

However, there is a little bit of a boost available for new players that will allow them to progress through the PVE stages with much more ease.

Boost for new RAID Shadow Legends players

Instead of allotting a new champion for players joining RAID Shadow Legends, the new in-game event will present a redeemable promo code exclusively for new players. Redeeming this code will allow new players to claim a huge amount of XP Brews that will further help them to max out Deliana’s level instantly. Here’s the code that you can redeem in the game after May 23rd:

MYDELIANA

This means that new players will get to use a fully upgraded Deliana from the get-go while older players will have to grind through the RPG to upgrade the Legendary character.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Deliana, a Legendary Champion from the High Elves faction in RAID Shadow Legends.

