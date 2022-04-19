RAID Shadow Legends Third Anniversary event: Free epic champion, end date & more

RAID Shadow Legends is into its third year and the developers are celebrating the third anniversary with a ton of in-game goodies and mini-events for the entire community. Keep reading to find out everything about the in-game third-anniversary event.

Since the game’s launch in 2019, RAID Shadow Legends has gone on to become one of the most popular mobile games on the planet. Featuring a dark fantasy-based RPG with gacha mechanics, the game is good-looking and full of characters to earn.

The third anniversary of RAID Shadow Legends is being celebrated with a massive in-game event, spanning for a duration of over a month. According to the official press release from Plarium, the event will be hosted by the Arbiter, an in-game tutorial character. Without further ado, let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about the third-anniversary event.

RAID Shadow Legends third anniversary event

Having started on April 14, the third-anniversary event will provide various in-game boosts to the players. Apart from that, there’ll be three other events that you can participate in.

However, these three events are not going to be held within the game itself. You will have to head over to the Twitter page of RAID Shadow Legends to participate in these three events. These events along with their durations are:

Crossword puzzle with a hidden Promo Code – April 14

– April 14 #RaidFanArt contest: Tiny Warriors – April 15 to May 31

– April 15 to May 31 Photoshop contest: What will you wear to a party? – April 26 to May 5

RAID Shadow Legends third anniversary gifts and rewards

There are plenty of gifts and rewards for you to receive during the in-game anniversary event. Throughout the course of this event, all new players can claim the epic champion, Talia, for free. The developers believe that this move will allow new players to catch up quickly and have a fighting chance against the veterans.

However, veterans and others who have been playing the game for a while will receive a personalized custom video. This video will showcase their individual journey and growth in RAID Shadow Legends. Apart from these, there will also be plenty of mystery prizes and special bonuses available in the game during the course of this event.

Third-anniversary trailer

With the announcement of the third-anniversary celebrations, Plarium released a teaser for everything that’s waiting for you during the celebrations.

You can check out the trailer below:

When do the in-game events end?

While some of the online events will be available until later, the in-game events celebrating the third anniversary of RAID Shadow Legends will be available until May 14, 2022. Having said that, all the available in-game boosts and rewards can only be claimed before the in-game event ends.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the third-anniversary event for RAID Shadow Legends. For more on the game, be sure to see what you can earn with our promo codes.