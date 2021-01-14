Logo
Best scary Roblox games to play: A horror filled list

Published: 14/Jan/2021 15:38 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 15:40

by James Busby
Roblox may look cute and colorful on the surface, but there’s always the option of diving into truly horrifying levels. If you’re looking for scary Roblox games to play and add a bit of horror to your day, we’ve got you covered. 

Roblox features an ever-growing list of custom content, giving players loads of great games to get stuck into. From popular roleplaying games to button-mashing fighters, there’s something for every type of player. The list is seemingly endless and while Roblox’s games are usually filled with color, there are few that provide a chilling scare.

While this child-friendly game may not exactly be the first title you think of when looking for that next horror hit, it can still deliver some spooky surprises. Whether you’re looking to scare your friends silly or just want to see how far fan-made creations have come, then these five best Roblox horror games will do just that. 

Finders Keepers

This first-person survival horror game tasks you with investigating the strange events that have been occurring at a family house. As a Paranormal Investigator, your goal is to find out the truth behind the powers that led to the family’s disappearance. 

During your investigation, you’ll need to navigate dark rooms, uncover hidden disks, and avoid the demonic entity that inhabits the house. Expect plenty of jumpscares and creepy surprises in this game. 

Alone in a dark house

Alone in a Dark House is similar to Finders Keepers, in that you’re tasked with investigating a house. However, instead of being a paranormal investigator, players take on the role of a private investigator who has been tasked with solving a brutal murder case. 

The scary Roblox game can be played coop and features fully voiced characters, two unique locations, and various puzzles that you’ll need to solve. Of course, players are never alone as the creepy killer stalks the corridors looking for new victims.

The Maze

If the idea of being thrown into a cavernous maze with nothing but a flashlight and a camera to your name sounds like fun, then this Roblox horror game could be for you. Unlike traditional mazes, this one is located deep underground. 

Not only does this help to completely disorientate the player, it also makes things even scarier when your flashlight inevitably runs out of batteries. To make matters even worse, this maze is stalked by a host of creepy creatures. Team up with up to 12 players and see if you have what it takes to escape The Maze.

Murder Mystery 2

Everyone likes a classic murder mystery and it seems Roblox fans do too. After all, this game has been played a whopping four billion times. Murder Mystery 2 is a social deduction game that sees 12 players work together in order to catch the culprit. Each game has one sheriff, who’s in charge of eliminating the murderer. 

It’s a game of deception and trickery, so you’ll need your wits about you if you wish to survive the trials ahead. Murder Mystery 2 may not be as scary as the other games on our list, but it can certainly get your heart racing. 

Dead Silence

Dead Silence is one of the most popular horror games in Roblox and it’s not hard to see why. The game is based on the Dead silence supernatural horror film as players must investigate the disappearance of Mary Shaw, a murdered ventriloquist who haunts the local town. 

The game’s excellent sound and level design is what makes this particular Roblox game stand out. Simply walking down one of the game’s dimly lit corridors is an incredibly eerie experience. Doors will squeak and floorboards will creak, but it’s the ventriloquist you should really be worried about. 

If you’ve yet to play these five best Roblox horror games, then be sure to add them to your playlist and get ready for a night of horror. 

GTA Online update patch notes: Toreador, Manchez Scout, and huge discounts

Published: 14/Jan/2021 15:31

by Alex Garton
It’s that time of the week again and as always Rockstar Games have shipped out another GTA Online update. From a new podium vehicle to exclusive log-in unlocks, there’s plenty to get excited about in this week’s patch.

Rockstar’s weekly updates to GTA Online alongside major additions such as the Cayo Perico Heist ensure players always have something to look forward to. Not a week goes by without new discounts, cars to buy, or exclusive log-in rewards to claim.

This week is no different, with leaker TezFunz2 revealing exactly what’s being added in the January 14 patch. Without further ado, let’s jump into the update and see what Rockstar has in store for us this week.

GTA Online update patch notes: January 14

Toreador

Toreador on GTA Online
The Toreador is this week’s podium vehicle.

The Toreador will be added to the GTA Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards in this week’s update.

Manufactured by Pegassi, the Toreador would usually set you back around $3.6 million from Warstocks Cache & Carry. However, a spin of the lucky wheel this week may just bag you the exquisite vehicle completely free of charge.

Manchez Scout

Manchez Scout bike GTA
The Manchez Scout is now available to purchase.

Alongside the new podium vehicle, the Manchez Scout is now available to purchase from Warstocks Cache & Carry for $225,000.

This military motorcycle can be found in various locations across Cayo Perico. So, it’s great that players can finally pick up one for themselves.

Discounts and offers

Buzzard attack chopper GTA
The price of the Buzzard Attack Chopper has been cut by 40% this week.

  • 25% off Kosatka Upgrades – Sonar Station ($900,000), Guided Missles ($1,425,000), Moon Pool Vehicles (S>$1,361,250 – A>$1,158,750), Weapon Workshop ($262,500)
  • 30% off – Coquette D10 ($1,057,000)
  • 40% off – Buzzard ($1,050,000), Reaper ($957,000), Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

Featured Races, login bonuses, and cash boosts

This week’s Premium Race will be Art to Art, with the Time Trial changed to Route 68 and the RC Time Trial set as Cemetary.

As well as this, players can look forward to claiming the Shark Camo livery for Toreador and the Pegassi Aged Tee as log in unlocks.

Finally, Rockstar have enabled double cash and RP rewards on Survivals so make the most of it while it lasts.