Best scary Roblox games to play: A horror filled list

Roblox may look cute and colorful on the surface, but there’s always the option of diving into truly horrifying levels. If you’re looking for scary Roblox games to play and add a bit of horror to your day, we’ve got you covered.

Roblox features an ever-growing list of custom content, giving players loads of great games to get stuck into. From popular roleplaying games to button-mashing fighters, there’s something for every type of player. The list is seemingly endless and while Roblox’s games are usually filled with color, there are few that provide a chilling scare.

While this child-friendly game may not exactly be the first title you think of when looking for that next horror hit, it can still deliver some spooky surprises. Whether you’re looking to scare your friends silly or just want to see how far fan-made creations have come, then these five best Roblox horror games will do just that.

Finders Keepers

ojbaby

This first-person survival horror game tasks you with investigating the strange events that have been occurring at a family house. As a Paranormal Investigator, your goal is to find out the truth behind the powers that led to the family’s disappearance.

During your investigation, you’ll need to navigate dark rooms, uncover hidden disks, and avoid the demonic entity that inhabits the house. Expect plenty of jumpscares and creepy surprises in this game.

Alone in a dark house

DarkHouseRBLX

Alone in a Dark House is similar to Finders Keepers, in that you’re tasked with investigating a house. However, instead of being a paranormal investigator, players take on the role of a private investigator who has been tasked with solving a brutal murder case.

The scary Roblox game can be played coop and features fully voiced characters, two unique locations, and various puzzles that you’ll need to solve. Of course, players are never alone as the creepy killer stalks the corridors looking for new victims.

The Maze

HyperSlica

If the idea of being thrown into a cavernous maze with nothing but a flashlight and a camera to your name sounds like fun, then this Roblox horror game could be for you. Unlike traditional mazes, this one is located deep underground.

Not only does this help to completely disorientate the player, it also makes things even scarier when your flashlight inevitably runs out of batteries. To make matters even worse, this maze is stalked by a host of creepy creatures. Team up with up to 12 players and see if you have what it takes to escape The Maze.

Murder Mystery 2

Nikilis

Everyone likes a classic murder mystery and it seems Roblox fans do too. After all, this game has been played a whopping four billion times. Murder Mystery 2 is a social deduction game that sees 12 players work together in order to catch the culprit. Each game has one sheriff, who’s in charge of eliminating the murderer.

It’s a game of deception and trickery, so you’ll need your wits about you if you wish to survive the trials ahead. Murder Mystery 2 may not be as scary as the other games on our list, but it can certainly get your heart racing.

Dead Silence

DoomX10

Dead Silence is one of the most popular horror games in Roblox and it’s not hard to see why. The game is based on the Dead silence supernatural horror film as players must investigate the disappearance of Mary Shaw, a murdered ventriloquist who haunts the local town.

The game’s excellent sound and level design is what makes this particular Roblox game stand out. Simply walking down one of the game’s dimly lit corridors is an incredibly eerie experience. Doors will squeak and floorboards will creak, but it’s the ventriloquist you should really be worried about.

If you’ve yet to play these five best Roblox horror games, then be sure to add them to your playlist and get ready for a night of horror.