FFXIV Dawntrail Arcadion raids: release window, what to expect, how to prep

The Arcadion is the new raid series being released into Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion. Here’s what we know about the new raid so far including the release window, what to expect, and how to prepare for its Savage difficulty.

Final Fantasy XIV has just released the new major expansion of Dawntrail. As per usual, the update comes with a new raid, this time titled the Arcadion. These raids are a series of battles that eight players can take part in, including a story and a Savage difficulty that houses some of the best loot in the game.

Want to know more about the upcoming raid? We’ve got you covered.

FFXIV Arcadion release window

We’re yet to receive a concrete date on when the Arcadion itself will be released. However, we do know that the normal version of the raid will launch in Patch 7.01, with the Savage difficulty dropping with Patch 7.05.

By the latest, we should have the raids releasing sometime around mid to late July, with the Savage difficulty dropping shortly after.

FFXIV Arcadion what to expect

Final Fantasy XIV raids generally come in three series of four fights, totaling twelve over an entire expansion. It’s likely that the Arcadion will be no different, with a new series dropping in Patch 7.2 and Patch 7.4, rounding out the story.

Players should expect to take on a boss in each fight. Generally, as soon as you load into a raid in Final Fantasy XIV, you immediately start with a boss, no need to explore or traverse to reach the end goal.

That isn’t to say that the Arcadion will stay the same as in the past, however. The devs are always looking for ways to innovate the raiding experience.

FFXIV Arcadion how to prepare for Savage

The Savage difficulty of Arcadion will challenge even the best of Final Fantasy XIV players. However, some of the best loot of the expansion will be tied behind it, meaning if you want some of the best gear available in the MMO, you’ll need to be prepared to take on the many bosses lurking within.

Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

Know your role or class

One of the best things you can do before hopping into any Savage difficulty content is to know what your role or class is. Whether that means knowing what your job is to do, what your abilities do or even checking in on what traits may have changed with the new levels we got in Dawntrail. Doing so will ensure that you’re ready to perform optimally when facing the raids.

Square Enix The newly released Pictomancer is a great option for magical DPS lovers.

Find a static

A static is a group of Final Fantasy XIV players who agree to come together to form a team. Think of it as a permanent raiding group for as long as you’ve specified. This is important as you’ll need a full group of eight to even start the raid.

A static isn’t necessary, you can always use the Party Finder to find players to raid with. However, a static allows you to be more consistent and to progress through the fight with a group of players you’ve come to know and treat as your friends.

Clear the Extremes

Square Enix Defeating Valigarmanda on Extreme difficulty can award you with a item level 710 weapon.

The Extreme trials are both currently available at the time of writing, and offer some great gear that’ll help you raise your item levels so you can better perform in raids. Not only that, but they’re a great introduction to harder content in Final Fantasy XIV, making it a good segue for Savage raids.

Know your best in slot

Your BiS or best in slot for Final Fantasy XIV means the pieces of gear you should obtain to have the optimal substats for your class. Pieces of gear in Final Fantasy XIV come with varying substats, some of which may not be useful to your class. This means you’ll want to find another with a similar item level to use instead.

Discords like The Balance often have mentors and other resources that you can use to find out your best in slot, and from there you can go about getting what you need.

Meld your gear

Melding is another important aspect of gearing in Final Fantasy XIV. Melding refers to the process in which you equip bonus Materia to pieces of gear to grant them boosts to their substats. Melding and knowing what substats to use is quite complicated, so using the Balance or other resources can be ideal here.

You can unlock the ability to Meld items by completing the quest Awaken the Spirit, located at The Bonfire in Central Thanalan. You’ll also need to have a crafter job at the same level as the item to be able to meld it.

Alternatively, you can use the Materia Melder NPCs available in most large cities, who will meld your gear for a fee.