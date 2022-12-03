Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event: Keldeo Special Research, Crabrawler launch

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Niantic has announced the start of the Pokemon Go Season 9 Mythical Blade event, which features Keldeo and Crabrawler’s debut in the mobile game.

With Pokemon Go’s Season of Light finally coming to an end, Niantic has revealed the start of Season 9, which will be called Mythical Wishes.

Mythical Wishes kicked off with the Hoenn Mega Raid Day event which started on December 3, 2022, and Niantic has already announced the next event which will feature two more Pokemon debuts.

The Mythic Blade event hosts the arrival of the Legendary Pokemon Keldeo along with Alola’s Boxing Pokemon, Crabrawler.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Mythic Blade event will begin on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10 AM and will end on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Keldeo debut

The Legendary Colt Pokemon Keldeo will make its debut in Pokemon Go exclusively in the Something Extraordinary event. Keldeo will appear in its Ordinary Form as opposed to its Resolute Form.

It’s important to note that the Something Extraordinary Special Research event will cost players $7.99. That means players who want to catch Keldeo in their game will need to pay for tickets for the event.

Players who purchase tickets to the event will have increased incense encounters with the following Pokemon:

Machop*

Hitmonlee*

Hitmonchan*

Hitmontop*

Beldum*

Tympole*

Ferroseed*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be spawning in the wild during the Mythic Blade event:

Article continues after ad

Mankey*

Machop*

Hitmonlee*

Hitmonchan*

Hitmontop*

Combusken

Makuhita*

Meditite*

Monferno

Poliwrath

Crabrawler

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Mythic Blade raid encounters

Below are the Pokemon that will appear in raids during the Mythic Blade event:

One-Star Raids

Meditite*

Buizel*

Timburr*

Tympole*

Three-Star Raids

Poliwrath

Aerodactly*

Skarmory*

Breloom*

Five-Star Raids

Terrakion*

Virizion

Notably, Virizion will appear in raids from Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10 am to Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Terrakion will appear in raids from Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10 am local time.

Mega Raids

Mega Aggron*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Something Extraordinary Special Research event bonuses

Players who’ve purchased tickets for the Special Research will receive the following rewards:

Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item

14 Rare Candies

12 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Incubators

2 Super Incubators

2 Incense

While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide