Pokemon Go Mega Mawile Raid Day: Date, ticket, & more

Niantic has finally announced Mega Mawile will debut in Pokemon Go with its own special Raid Day, including some new bonuses, and a paid ticket.

The Pokemon franchise has plenty of Mega Evolutions available and since the mechanic was introduced into Pokemon Go almost all of them have made their way into Niantic’s mobile game.

One of the few missing was Mega Mawile, which will finally debut during its own dedicated Raid Day event, where trainers can take on the Steel/Fairy-type monster in Mega Raid battles. Here are all the details.

The Mega Mawile Raid Day event is set to take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

During this time, Mega Mawile will make its Pokemon Go debut and appear in Mega Raids more frequently, with increased chances of being Shiny.

After players challenge and defeat the mighty Pokemon, they will have the chance to catch regular Mawile. They will also be rewarded with Mega Energy to trigger the creature’s special form.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Mega Mawile Raid Day: Event bonuses

Trainers can take advantage of the following bonuses during the course of Mega Mawile’s Raid Day:

Mega Mawile will appear more frequently in Mega Raids.

Increased chances of encountering Shiny Mawile.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, October 11, 2024, at 5:00 PM PDT until Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM PDT.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Event tickets for Mega Mawile Raid Day

Pokemon Go players can purchase a ticket for the main event to unlock some exclusive bonuses.

The Pokemon Go Mega Mawile Raid Day ticket costs US$ 5 (or equivalent pricing for your region), and offers trainers the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2x Stardust from Raid Battles.

The bonuses will only be effective during the Pokemon Go Mega Mawile event, running on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Web Store: Ultra Ticket Box

During Mega Mawile’s Raid Day, an Ultra Ticket Box will be available for players to purchase. It will cost US$ 4.99 (or equivalent pricing for your region).

Keep note that this deal will appear on the web store three days before the ticket is available in the in-game shop, on October 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM PDT.

The Mega Mawile Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will include a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no additional cost.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Mega Mawile Raid Day. Don’t forget to stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses that will be featured this month.