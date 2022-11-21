Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day.

Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.

Now, they’re set to bring them all back into the spotlight for one day with the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival global event.

Here’s everything we know about it, including when it’s happening and how to get your favorite species.

Niantic Guzzlord is the most recent Ultra Beast to launch in Pokemon Go.

The Ultra Beasts Arrival Global event takes place on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival five-star raids

Throughout the day, Ultra Beasts will be hatching from five-star raid eggs based on your region.

Here is a list of regions and their respective raid spawns:

Americas

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Guzzlord

Asia-Pacific

Nihilego

Xurkitree

Guzzlord

Europe

Nihilego

Pheromosa

Guzzlord

Northern Hemisphere

Kartana

Southern Hemisphere

Celesteela

At the time of writing, none of the Ultra Beasts current in the game are available in shiny form.

Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Timed Research

Players who complete the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global Timed Research will have a chance to encounter Ultra Beasts as well.

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Guzzlord

Celesteela

Kartana

Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Team Effort challenge

Between Monday, November 21, 2022, and Saturday, November 26, 2022, players around the world can team up with other trainers to unlock new bonuses — including Beast Balls.

After 50,000 players are referred to join the game, all trainers will receive a Lure Module via the in-game shop.

After 100,000 players are referred to the game, trainers will be able to use Beast Balls when facing Ultra Beasts during the Ultra Beast arrival: Global event.

Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival event bonuses

Throughout the event, trainers will receive a variety of bonuses.

1.25 more XP for winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles

Five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Disks at Gyms

Increased odds of receiving Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles

Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival raid bonuses

When you defeat an Ultra Beast Raid Battle in person, Pokemon will appear around the gym that hosted the raid.

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn:

Machoke

Scyther*

Magmar*

Gulpin

Absol*

Minccino*

Frillish

Dedenne

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny