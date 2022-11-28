Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes: Start date, Mega Evolutions & Go Tour

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players will soon be able to jump into Season 9, as Niantic has announced Mythical Wishes. The season will introduce new Mega Evolutions and feature the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn.

Pokemon Go players have tackled numerous challenges throughout 2022. From the early seasons featuring Alolan Pokemon to the invasion of Ultra Beasts, fans have had plenty to occupy their time and encourage active adventures.

Now that the Season of Light is coming to a close, it’s time for Pokemon Go fans to take on new events and challenges, and it seems Mythical Wishes has plenty in store. Some highlights that have been teased so far are the debuts of the Hoenn starter Mega Evolutions, as well as a number of Wild Spawns and smaller events.

Below is everything Pokemon Go fans need to know to participate in Season 9: Mythical Wishes, including dates, events, and Pokemon spawns.

According to PokemonGoLive, Season 9: Mythical Wishes will occur from December 1, 2022 at 10 AM local time to March 1, 2023 at 10 AM local time.

Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes events

Currently, there are several events planned to happen during Mythical Wishes. Below is each event and its date:

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day – December 3 from 2 PM local time to 5 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – TBA

Mythical Wishes: Make a wish! – TBA

Winter Holiday Part 2 – TBA

Lunar New Year – TBA

Valentine’s Day – TBA

Features announced for Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes

Two new features are coming to Pokemon Go during Season 9, including XXS and XXL Pokemon sizes and Themed Stickers.

The new sizes will offer players new ways to collect Pokemon species, while the seasonally themed stickers will be found while Spinning PokeStops and opening Gifts, and can also be purchased from the in-game store.

Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes wild spawns

Wild spawns will vary for trainers depending on what type of area they are surrounded by, and where they are located. Currently, every list includes “and more!”, indicating future debuts could be possible.

Here are the various terrains, as well as their spawns:

Cities

Pidgey*

Meowth*

Alolan Grimer*

Granbull

Gulpin

Patrat*

Lillipup*

Forests

Venonat*

Victreebel

Scyther*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Cottonee*

Formantis

Morelull

Mountains

Ponyta*

Rhydon

Pupitar

Makuhita*

Drilbur

Archen*

Rufflet*

Beach & Water

Poliwhirl

Goldeen*

Vaporeon

Clamperl*

Tirtouga*

Inkay*

Mareanie

Northern Hemisphere

Spinarak*

Snowy Form Castform*

Beldum*

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

Pidove*

Southern Hemisphere

Ledyba*

Treeko*

Torchic*

Mudkip*

Sunny Form Castform*

Starly*

Gible*

Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny

Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes egg pool

Pokemon Go’s Mythical Wishes event will change the egg pool, offering players a new assortment of Pokemon eggs to hatch from 2, 5, and 10 km eggs.

2km Eggs:

Smoochum*

Azurill*

Budew*

Mantyke

Bermite

5km Eggs:

Chingling

Snover

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Mareanie

10km Eggs:

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Noibat*

Rockruff*

Togedemaru

Jangmo-o

5km Adventure Sync Eggs:

Shinx*

Cranidos*

Sheldon*

Happiny*

10km Adventure Sync Eggs:

Bagon*

Beldum*

Gible*

Deino*

Goomy

Rockruff*

Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny

Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes Breakthrough Research Rewards

Pokemon Go players who complete the Field Research tasks and earn Breakthrough Research rewards will be able to encounter the below Pokemon. This includes the debut of Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime.

Galarian Mr. Mime*

Delibrid*

Bagon*

Deino*

Furfrou*

Goomy

Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny

Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes bonuses

Below are all the bonuses that will be in effect during the duration of the Season 9: Mythical Wishes events:

Permanent Bonuses

Guaranteed Gifts received from PokeStop spins.

Increased Incense Effectiveness while in motion

Event Specific Bonuses