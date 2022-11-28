Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes: Start date, Mega Evolutions & Go Tour

Pokemon Go players will soon be able to jump into Season 9, as Niantic has announced Mythical Wishes. The season will introduce new Mega Evolutions and feature the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn.
Pokemon Go players have tackled numerous challenges throughout 2022. From the early seasons featuring Alolan Pokemon to the invasion of Ultra Beasts, fans have had plenty to occupy their time and encourage active adventures.
Now that the Season of Light is coming to a close, it’s time for Pokemon Go fans to take on new events and challenges, and it seems Mythical Wishes has plenty in store. Some highlights that have been teased so far are the debuts of the Hoenn starter Mega Evolutions, as well as a number of Wild Spawns and smaller events.
Below is everything Pokemon Go fans need to know to participate in Season 9: Mythical Wishes, including dates, events, and Pokemon spawns.
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes start & end dates
According to PokemonGoLive, Season 9: Mythical Wishes will occur from December 1, 2022 at 10 AM local time to March 1, 2023 at 10 AM local time.
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes events
Currently, there are several events planned to happen during Mythical Wishes. Below is each event and its date:
- Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day – December 3 from 2 PM local time to 5 PM local time.
- Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – TBA
- Mythical Wishes: Make a wish! – TBA
- Winter Holiday Part 2 – TBA
- Lunar New Year – TBA
- Valentine’s Day – TBA
Features announced for Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes
Two new features are coming to Pokemon Go during Season 9, including XXS and XXL Pokemon sizes and Themed Stickers.
The new sizes will offer players new ways to collect Pokemon species, while the seasonally themed stickers will be found while Spinning PokeStops and opening Gifts, and can also be purchased from the in-game store.
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes wild spawns
Wild spawns will vary for trainers depending on what type of area they are surrounded by, and where they are located. Currently, every list includes “and more!”, indicating future debuts could be possible.
Here are the various terrains, as well as their spawns:
Cities
- Pidgey*
- Meowth*
- Alolan Grimer*
- Granbull
- Gulpin
- Patrat*
- Lillipup*
Forests
- Venonat*
- Victreebel
- Scyther*
- Trash Cloak Burmy*
- Cottonee*
- Formantis
- Morelull
Mountains
- Ponyta*
- Rhydon
- Pupitar
- Makuhita*
- Drilbur
- Archen*
- Rufflet*
Beach & Water
- Poliwhirl
- Goldeen*
- Vaporeon
- Clamperl*
- Tirtouga*
- Inkay*
- Mareanie
Northern Hemisphere
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Spinarak*
- Snowy Form Castform*
- Beldum*
- Turtwig*
- Chimchar*
- Piplup*
- Pidove*
Southern Hemisphere
- Ledyba*
- Treeko*
- Torchic*
- Mudkip*
- Sunny Form Castform*
- Starly*
- Gible*
Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes egg pool
Pokemon Go’s Mythical Wishes event will change the egg pool, offering players a new assortment of Pokemon eggs to hatch from 2, 5, and 10 km eggs.
2km Eggs:
- Smoochum*
- Azurill*
- Budew*
- Mantyke
- Bermite
5km Eggs:
- Chingling
- Snover
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Mareanie
10km Eggs:
- Tirtouga*
- Archen*
- Noibat*
- Rockruff*
- Togedemaru
- Jangmo-o
5km Adventure Sync Eggs:
- Shinx*
- Cranidos*
- Sheldon*
- Happiny*
10km Adventure Sync Eggs:
- Bagon*
- Beldum*
- Gible*
- Deino*
- Goomy
- Rockruff*
Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes Breakthrough Research Rewards
Pokemon Go players who complete the Field Research tasks and earn Breakthrough Research rewards will be able to encounter the below Pokemon. This includes the debut of Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime.
- Galarian Mr. Mime*
- Delibrid*
- Bagon*
- Deino*
- Furfrou*
- Goomy
Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes bonuses
Below are all the bonuses that will be in effect during the duration of the Season 9: Mythical Wishes events:
Permanent Bonuses
- Guaranteed Gifts received from PokeStop spins.
- Increased Incense Effectiveness while in motion
Event Specific Bonuses
- Increased damage for Pokemon participating in Raids remotely
- Trainers at or above level 31 will receive a guaranteed XL Candy for every trade
- All Trainers will earn x1 Candy for every trade
- All Trainers can open up to 40 Gifts daily
- All Trainers can send up to 125 Gifts daily.