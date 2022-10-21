Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Nature & Nurture

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Scar update introduced a brand new main questline, centered around Scar and restoring the Sunlit Plateau. We’ve compiled the whole quest so you know just how to complete it.

Unlike most life-sims, Disney Dreamlight Valley often boasts its unique quests centered around either specific characters or just to save Dreamlight Valley from the mysterious curse that has befallen it. One such main quest is Nature & Nurture, which was introduced within the new Scar update.

We’ve compiled a step-by-step journey through the game’s main quest so you know exactly what to expect and how to make those tricky recipes and crafting items.

Talk to Scar

To start the Nature & Nurture you will first need to talk to the new addition, Scar. He should be inside his house which looks like an Elephant skull in the Sunlit Plateau.

Speak to him and he will tell you that the river that runs through the Sunlit Plateau is blocked and you need to unblock it to restore the Sunlit Plateau back to its former glory.

Enter The Vitalys Mines

Disney / Gameloft

After telling you to unblock the river you will be directed into the Vitalys Mines to discover what is causing the blockage.

It’s recommended you explore the mine and collect some of the gems while you’re there since they’re worth a lot of money. There are also plenty of chests to open, some containing useful ingredients for the rest of the quest. Particularly the green chest near the campsite on the right of the entrance.

While exploring, you will come across a barrel and a sign. Read the sign, speak to Merlin, and begin preparing the ingredients required.

Prepare Extra Fizzy Root Beer

Disney / Gameloft

To make Extra Fizzy Root Beer you’ll need:

1 Dried Ginger

1 Vanilla

1 Sugarcane

Once you have all these ingredients, cook up an Extra Fizzy Root Beer and head back to the Vitalys Mines.

Clear the Night Thorn roots blocking the water

Once you’re in the Vitalys Mines, head back up to the barrel and put in the Crackling Candy and the Dried Ginger.

This will break the blockage and water will flow freely again. However, once this has been achieved, a mysterious figure will appear.

Follow the Forgotten

Follow the figure out of the mine and through the portal. They will drop a memory so be sure to pick that up and speak to Merlin about it.

He will tell you that the ‘memory’ you picked up was actually the dull Orb of Vitality. To bring it back to life you need to craft a Miracle Growth Elixir.

Make the Miracle Growth Elixir

The Miracle Growth Elixir consists of:

1,000 Dreamlight

10 Rich Soil

10 Vitalys Crystals

We have a guide on the best way to get hold of Rich Soil here so be sure to check it out if you need to locate some.

As for the Crystals, you’ll be able to grab them from the glowing mining spots in the Vitalys Mines.

Once you’ve crafted this, place it on your watering can and speak to Merlin again.

Plant and tend to the Orb of Nurturing

Disney / Gameloft

The last step of the Nature & Nurture quest will take a few days to complete.

Simply dig up the ground just in front of the Pillar in the Sunlit Plateau, plant the Orb of Nurturing, and water it with your newly upgraded watering can. Keep tending to it for a few days and the quest will be complete.

