Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Scar update introduced plenty of new recipes, resources, and a lengthy main quest. At one point, the main quest requires a food called Fizzy Root Beer. Here’s how to create this interesting item.

The Nature & Nurture main quest line introduces a variety of elements, from a new mine to new ingredients. Due to this change, it can be rather confusing when players are asked to make a brand-new recipe.

We’ve compiled how you can create the Extra Fizzy Root Beer required to bring water back to the Sunlit Plateau and complete this part of the quest. Here’s what you’ll need to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to make it.

Ingredients to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To make Extra Fizzy Root Beer you will need three ingredients and one coal. Those three ingredients are:

Dried Ginger

Sugarcane

Vanilla

You can find Vanilla growing on the floor in the Sunlit Plateau, similar to how the herbs grow in other regions of the game.

As for the Sugarcane, head to Dazzle Beach and either buy some seeds or the ingredient at Goofy’s stall. The seeds will take seven minutes to grow so make sure you water them.

As for the Dried Ginger, you will find this by going through Scar’s Nature & Nurture quest line. Looking at the page in the mine will give you some Dried Ginger. If you’re at the step where you have to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer, it should already be in your inventory.

How to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer

Once those three items are in your inventory, simply head to the nearest oven and begin cooking. It’s worth mentioning that you may need to put the ingredients in without copying the recipe as the one in the book will try to make normal Root Beer, which will not work due to the Ginger being dried.

Once the three ingredients have been placed in the pot, press start cooking and an Extra Fizzy Root Beer will be made. Then, simply head back to the mine, put it in the pot with the candy and that part of the quest will be complete.

That’s how you can make Extra Fizzy Root Beer. So, while you’re waiting seven minutes for your Sugarcane to grow, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

