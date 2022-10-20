Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Rich Soil fast

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Rich Soils is a brand-new addition to Disney Dreamlight Valley and is used in some new quests and recipes. But it’s extremely hard to get. Here’s how to find Rich Soil and the quickest way to get some.

The new Scar update for Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced a new main quest and some new foraging items. One requirement for the main quest needs Rich Soil. Unfortunately, such a resource cannot be found by digging the ground and must be located in a different way.

We’ve got how you can find Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the best way to get it quickly so you can get right back to chatting with Scar or exploring the mines.

How to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can get Rich Soil by harvesting crops. It’s not something that will be given to you every time but it has a very small chance of dropping. For example, we placed 99 Wheat seeds down and got four Rich Soil in return.

Rich Soil is used in a plethora of quests and crafting recipes so it’s important you know exactly how and where to find it. It’s also useful to know the quickest and easiest way to find Rich Soil in this farming game.

Quickest way to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Wheat is the cheapest and easiest way to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The easiest and quickest way to get Rich Soil quickly is to plant tons of wheat and harvest it. Wheat takes one minute to grow so it’s nice and quick and only costs one gold per seed.

It may take a lot of time tilling the ground and the chances of finding Rich Soil is low so make sure you bring a character with the gardening bonus to increase friendship and hopefully get a few extra items.

That’s how you can get hold of Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the Wheat to grow, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

