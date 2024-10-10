Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new Star Path slammed as major “disappointment”

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Jungle Getaway update introduced a brand new Star Path, focusing on everything concert and punk, along with a range of new backpacks as part of a collaboration with Loungefly, but fans are already slamming the new additions.

Acting as the equivalent to many other games’ battle passes, the Star Path lets Disney Dreamlight Valley players complete tasks, which in turn reward tokens to spend on brand-new exclusive rewards during the current update.

However, the current path has frustrated the playerbase, with many fans labeling it a “product placement” and a “disappointment” or claiming they’ve been “ripped off” by Gameloft.

“I feel a little ripped off by this new star path,” posted one player on the game’s subreddit. “I get it; they don’t wanna do Halloween twice, but this feels more like a product placement for the backpack collab instead of an actual update that they’re proud of.”

Others echoed their frustration, commenting: “First time I won’t be buying a pass since the game came out. The last two updates/paths have been such a huge improvement to previous ones. It’s disappointing as this feels like a big step backwards to me.”

Aside from the backpack collaboration frustrating players, many just felt like the theme didn’t fit the game, or their own styles, especially given the proximity to Halloween, of which Disney thrives.

“I genuinely don’t like this one at all, and I’m sad about it” added one player, while another explained that “the lack of anything Halloween is p***ing me off.”

“I’m not sure about this one. I won’t wear or use more than half of this” added another fan.

Ultimately, players picked out the intense product placement around the Loungefly collaboration, the lack of Halloween decor, and the considerably shorter rewards section as the primary reasons for their disappointment.

Last year, the Star Path focused solely on Halloween over the October update, and it was hugely popular among fans. Since then, we’ve had seven pages for rewards to redeem, as opposed to the six we have now, meaning not only is the Star Path focusing on something most fans aren’t interested in, but there are fewer rewards to redeem in the first place.

That being said, not all fans were frustrated, one user shared that they “love” the rewards, adding “the combat boots with different colored laces?! I’m wearing combat boots in real life right now!! I don’t care about the stage or instruments (I never decorate if I can help it), but the clothing and hairstyles are A++ and totally my aesthetic.”

Others were quick to praise the lack of motifs, a reward that’s been annoying players for years: “No motifs is the biggest win to me.”

So, while most fans are certainly disappointed with the new Star Path, others are thrilled that they’re finally getting more of their style in the cozy game. Thankfully, the Halloween event is approaching, so we’ll still get some spooky treats and challenges to enjoy.