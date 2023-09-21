Baldur’s Gate 3 players impressed by spells using totally accurate Latin

Players have noticed Baldur’s Gate 3’s attention to detail extends to its spell incantation, which use accurate Latin when cast.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been widely praised for its attention to detail. Just about everything a player can do comes with some consequences or reactions, from killing a companion under very specific circumstances to letting anyone other than Minsc throw Boo into battle.

That extends to the game’s spells. When casting a spell, characters will utter some incantation, which differs from spell to spell.

As one player has pointed out, these incantations are actually in Latin – and accurate Latin at that.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 spells use correct Latin

Reddit user Lower_Watercress9471 shared their discovery, praising Larian for its accuracy and giving some examples.

For instance, when Shadowheart casts Spirit Guardians, which summons spirits that can deal either Radiant or Necrotic damage, she shouts “Ira et dolor.” This translates to “Anger and sorrow.”

Others have pointed out their favorite examples, such as “Amicus animals” (which translates to “an animal friend”) for Animal Friendship, “Te curo” (literally “I cure you”) for healing spells, and “Evanesco” (“Vanish”) for Invisibility.

Another player recalled finding a book in the game that indicates Wizards actually create new spells by experimenting with different Latin phrases.

While using Latin for spells is nothing new, it’s impressive in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 with so many characters casting so many different spells. The fact that it’s also accurate unlike in other fantasy works shows an even greater level of care.

As another user joked, Baldur’s Gate 3’s method “Beats Harry Potter, where spells are apparently created via an unholy combination of pig Latin and baby talk.”

It may not be the most important detail, but Baldur’s Gate 3’s accurate Latin is another example of how much care developer Larian Studios put into every little aspect of the game.

