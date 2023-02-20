Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced the wonderful Mirabel, allowing all players to invite her and a Mini-Casita into their games. So, here’s how to unlock Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as what you’ll need to complete this quest.

The third major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley included a new Star Path, recipes, customization tools, and two fantastic new characters. One such character is Mirabel, a surprise addition from the developers but one many were thrilled about.

So, since many fans are excited to welcome her and Mini-Casita into this fantastic cozy game, we’ve detailed exactly how to unlock Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can get to building up your friendship with this fantastic character.

Along with Mirabel, Olaf was also introduced as a new character in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to unlock him too, we have a handy guide to help you, including how to solve that gem puzzle.

How to get Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Mini Casita and Mirabel can be welcomed into the Valley in one easy quest.

Unlike Olaf, Mirabel is relatively easy to get hold of once you’ve started The Golden Doorknob questline. Nevertheless, here’s how you can unlock Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Find Mini-Casita’s doorknob

To initiate the quest, you’ll need to find a shining doorknob lying on the ground in the Peaceful Valley. The item spawns randomly around the region so it’s best to keep an eye on the floor, much like many did when unlocking Stitch.

Once Mini-Casita’s doorknob has been found you’ll be instructed to head to Merlin. He will explain the source of the item and give you some background on why the house left Dreamlight Valley. To bring it back, you’ll need to complete a few tasks.

Complete friendly tasks around the Valley

Disney / Gameloft Taking photos of the Villagers will likely complete a Dreamlight Duty too.

There are three tasks you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Mini-Casita and Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Take photos with three villagers

Give two villagers their favorite gifts

Have daily discussions with two villagers

These tasks are relatively simple to complete and shouldn’t take you too long. However, it is worth taking a look at your Dreamlight Duties, or the quests for your Star Path since some of them will coincide with the Golden Doorknob questline.

Give Merlin 500 Dreamlight

After these tasks have been completed, head back to Merlin and finish off the final elements of the quest by giving him 500 Dreamlight. Then, all you need to do is place Mini-Casita and welcome Mirabel back into Dreamlight Valley.

That’s how to unlock Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While gathering villagers’ favorite gifts, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

