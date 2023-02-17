Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Content Store explained: Rotating Items & Moonstone cost

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can purchase special items using the premium Moonstone currency by visiting the Premium Content Store. Below is everything to know about Moonstone prices and what can be purchased.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has launched the Premium Content Store as of February 16, 2023. Previous to the new update that introduced Mirabel, Olaf, and many quality-of-life options, Moonstones were only used in the Star Path events. Additionally, it wasn’t possible to purchase the premium currency.

However, players can now make premium currency purchases via the “Store” tab in the game’s menu, as well as purchase items that are only available for a limited time. This includes special home decour sets, furniture, and even house skins.

Below is everything Disney Dreamlight Valley players need to know about the Premium Content Store, and the cost of Moonstone bundles.

Disney Dreamlight Valley premium Moonstone currency cost

Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley Moonstone bundles

While players can acquire Moonstone in several different ways, like by finding the daily blue treasure chests or earning rewards in the Star Path, it is not possible to buy the premium currency in bundles from the Disney Dreamlight Valley “shop” tab. Below are all the bundle costs, and how many Moonstones come in each tier:

Small Moonstone Pack – x1200 Moonstones $4.99/£4.04

– x1200 Moonstones $4.99/£4.04 Regular Moonstone Pack – x2500 Moonstones $9.99/£8.09

– x2500 Moonstones $9.99/£8.09 Big Moonstone Pack – x5500 Moonstones $19.99/£16.19

– x5500 Moonstones $19.99/£16.19 Huge Moonstone Pack – x14,500 $49.99/£40.49

Because the game is in early access, it is possible premium currency bundle prices could change in the future.

Premium Content Store items for February 2023

Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Content Store items

Currently, players can purchase four different bundles from the Premium Content Store. All of these items are spendy, so players will need to think carefully before handing over their hard-earned Moonstones. Below are all the items available as of February 16, 2023:

Palace – 3,750 Moonstones

Royal Deco Living Room set – 4,850 Moonstones

Royal Deco Bedroom set – 3,365 Moonstones

Art Deco Lifestyle set – 3,040 Moonstones

It has already been stated that the sets will be available for a limited-time, and it isn’t clear if items that are taken down will be offered again at a later date. Hopefully, more information about these specifics will become available soon.

