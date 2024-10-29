Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Storybook Vale DLC release date, new characters and biomes & more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is ready to whisk you away to its new expansion – The Storybook Vale.

With a new DDV expansion come a few fresh faces, unique biomes, new critters, and another Royal tool. On October 29th’s showcase, Gameloft announced its second expansion since the release of a Rift in Time in 2023.

There is a lot to catch up with whether you watched the showcase or not. This handy guide will break down everything you need to know, so you can dive into this magical adventure without missing a beat.

Gameloft In late 2024, the Valley will welcome quite a few characters.

The Storybook Vale launches on November 20th, 2024 on all platforms, but you can pre-order it ahead of release.

Interestingly, unlike a Rift in Time, this release will be entirely separate from Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is seeing its next update on December 4.

How many parts will The Storybook Vale have?

This expansion is split into two parts, each packed with new content.

The decision to break it into two parts comes from player feedback, allowing for more exciting adventures without the long wait between releases. Purchasing the expansion pass will grant you access to both parts as they become available.

New characters in The Storybook Vale









In The Storybook Vale, you’ll encounter some beloved characters from Disney lore:

Merida : A fearless princess from Brave, Merida will serve as your guide in The Bind .

: A fearless princess from Brave, Merida will serve as your guide in . Flynn Rider : From Tangled, Flynn will help you uncover fairy tales in Ever After . If you’ve unlocked Rapunzel in a previous expansion, there’s a special opportunity to reunite the two.

: From Tangled, Flynn will help you uncover fairy tales in . If you’ve unlocked Rapunzel in a previous expansion, there’s a special opportunity to reunite the two. Hades : The charismatic lord of the underworld from Hercules brings humor to Mythopia while helping you explore mythical stories.

: The charismatic lord of the underworld from Hercules brings humor to while helping you explore mythical stories. Maleficent: While she won’t be a major player in Part 1, players will encounter her in Part 2.

What is The Storybook Vale about?

Set in a floating magical world that once hung above Dreamlight Valley, The Storybook Vale is where myths and fairy tales come to life. However, all is not well.

Two Disney villains, Maleficent and Hades, once ruled the Vale together, but their struggle for power tore it apart. Your mission is to help restore the Vale by solving mysteries, capturing magical snippets, and reuniting old friends along the way.

New critters in The Storybook Vale

Welcome mini-dragons to your critter repertoire.

As you explore the enchanting realms, be on the lookout for adorable new animal companions:

Mini Dragons : In Ever After , these little creatures will add a touch of magic to your adventures.

: In , these little creatures will add a touch of magic to your adventures. Owls : In The Bind , you’ll encounter these wise birds, adding to your collection of critters.

: In , you’ll encounter these wise birds, adding to your collection of critters. Mini Winged Horses: In Mythopia, these majestic companions will make your journey even more exciting!

New biomes in The Storybook Vale

The Vale is divided into three distinct biomes, each with its own charm and aesthetics:

The Bind: Inspired by dark academia and cozy autumnal forests, this biome is where you’ll meet Merida. Ever After: A dark enchanted mushroom forest influenced by Scottish, Scandinavian, and Fae folklore, featuring Flynn Rider as your companion. Mythopia: Drawing inspiration from Greco-Roman culture, this biome features ancient ruins and mythological references, with Hades as your guide.







One of the exciting new features is the Royal Net, which players will use to capture snippets – living story fragments that have escaped from the Lorekeeper’s pages.

Each snippet has its own unique way of being captured, making it a fun challenge. Once you catch them, you can restore the magic of Disney and Pixar stories through a puzzle minigame, transforming snippets into beautiful tapestries for decorating your in-game home.

With The Storybook Vale expansion, Disney Dreamlight Valley promises a delightful journey filled with engaging quests, beloved characters, and stunning biomes. While you wait, why not catch up with all the free content coming to the base game and redeem the codes from the showcase?