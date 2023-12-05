Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Complete The Port of Many Worlds & access Eternity Isle

Disney Dreamlight Valley players with the A Rift in Time expansion must complete a quest before they can unlock the new world and all of its content. Here’s how to finish The Port of Many Worlds to gain access to Eternity Isle.

With the new A Rift in Time expansion, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be able to explore the new land of Eternity Isle and meet characters like Eve, Rapunzel, and Gaston.

Upon starting A Rift in Time’s content, you’ll still need to complete a quick quest before you can gain access to Eternity Isle.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to complete The Port of Many Worlds quest.

Article continues after ad

Talk to Merlin

Disney / Gameloft

After your initial conversation with Jafar, you’ll need to talk to Merlin. The old wizard has remembered something important about accessing different worlds beyond the Valley itself.

Merlin will ask you to meet him at the Dream Castle after a brief talk. Note that Merlin won’t automatically walk towards the Castle, but he’ll be there whenever you arrive.

Go to the Dream Castle

Disney / Gameloft

Once you’ve reached the Dream Castle, you’ll need to speak to Merlin again.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s not immediately obvious where he is, so go up the stairs on the left side. You’ll see him near a black gate and some gated-off doors (presumably leading to future Realms).

Article continues after ad

Interacting with him leads to a cutscene in which you two will enter the gate. This leads to the Stardust Port, a new area that connects Dreamlight Valley to other worlds like Eternity Isle.

There are plenty of docks here, but as A Rift in Time is the first expansion, there’s only one that’ll bring you anywhere. Interacting with the boat will bring you to Eternity Isle, allowing you to experience all the DLC has to offer.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about completing The Port of Many Worlds. While heading into the new content, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Easiest 5-star meals to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop | All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list | When’s the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times, locations & sell price | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to feed animals & their favorite foods | Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule