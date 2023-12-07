Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cave of Wonders puzzles guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with puzzles and challenges, but few are as tough as the Cave of Wonders and the Diamond in the Rough quest. So, here’s how to complete them both in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In your quest to unlock Gaston or explore Eternity Isle, you’re guaranteed to come across the Diamond in the Rough questline and therefore the Cave of Wonders. Many may recognize the Cave of Wonders from the Aladdin films, and although (spoilers) this won’t have the flying carpet or a genie inside, you will find the Jewel of Time inside.

So, to help you grab that Jewel and unlock Gaston, here’s how to complete Diamond in the Rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to solve all those puzzles in the Cave of Wonders.

How to complete Diamond in the Rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Find both Scarab Keys

Before heading into the Cave of Wonders, you’ll need to locate the two halves of the Scarab. For more information on this, take a look at our guide on how to unlock Gaston.

Enter the Cave of Wonders

Once you’ve opened the Cave of Wonders, it’s time to head inside and chat with Jafar. He’ll explain that the Jewel is further into the Cave, meaning you’ll need to solve some puzzles before completing the Diamond in the Rought questline.

The magical gate puzzle

The first puzzle you’ll come across will task you with moving lasers to open the first gate. After you’ve spoken to Jafar, head directly left, removing any obstacles.

Carry on walking until you spot a large ‘battery’. Pick it up and place it in the empty slot in front of you and a new beam will appear. Then, head down the slope and interact with the level the laser just pointed to and the gate will open.

The laser beam puzzle

Disney / Gameloft

After going through the just-opened gate, you’ll spot another puzzle, but this time there are two things to fix.

Head left and you’ll find a lever. Flick this to redirect the laser and then turn around and head to the other lever in the same room. Again, flick that and another beam will point to an empty slot, which looks like it should have a mirror on it. Luckily, there’s a mirror on the floor in this room. Find it, pick it up, and place it in the empty slot.

The power tiles puzzle

With that side of the puzzle complete, head straight on until you see a large laser puzzle. On the way there, you may see an empty battery slot, that’s the main aim.

To get the battery, you’ll need to charge it, and to do that you need to direct the power from the full battery to the empty one. To do this, follow these steps:

Face the tile closest to the charged battery and turn it so it’s vertical. Head left from there and turn the tile twice. Go to the tile left of that and turn it twice. Then go back to the first tile and head left. Turn that three times. Go the the next tile on the right and turn it till all the paths light up.

Then all you need to do is grab the battery, put it in the empty slot, and press the last remaining lever to open the door. Once you’ve done this, just follow the path and the Jewel of Time will be waiting for you.

Don’t worry, the cave won’t collapse like it did in Aladdin, you’re free to head out safely.

So there you have it, that’s how to complete the Diamond in the Rough quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and solve the Cave of Wonders puzzles. While heading to the Jewel, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

